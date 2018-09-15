PREP FOOTBALL: Miners rip through River City for 2nd straight win (VIDEO/PHOTO GALLERY)

WEST SACRAMENTO — With a potent ground attack led by Dawson Fay and a strong defense effort, the Nevada Union football team went into River City High School and crushed the Raiders, 53-21, for their second straight blowout victory.

The way NU head coach Brad Sparks sees it, the Miners are just starting to find their stride.

"We're finally starting to make that turn," Sparks said. "Our kids are starting to become confident. We're starting to believe in what we're about."

Friday night was all about the Miners run game which tallied more than 400 yards and accounted for six of the NU's eight touchdowns.

Leading the way was Fay, who sliced through the Raiders' defense for a career-high 336 yards and five touchdowns.

"We really stepped it up," said Fay, who has rushed for 583 yards and nine touchdowns in the Miners' last two games. "O-line really stepped it up, making it easier for me."

Fay's five scores tied the NU school record for touchdowns in a game. He reached the endzone on runs of 8, 5, 82, 10, and 30 yards.

"The best thing about it is we're having a lot of fun and really enjoying it right now," Fay said. "We just got to keep it rolling, and keep improving every week."

The Miners also got a strong game from sophomore Jaxon Horne, who had a breakout night on both sides of the ball. Horne rushed for 102 yards, caught two balls for 93 yards and scored three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) on offense.

"Scary. That is a scary backfield," Sparks said. "Probably some of the best backs I've ever had, and I got to tell you, I can't wait to see how we keep progressing. They're both doing a great job. One's blocking for the other, their having big runs and our O-line, my gosh, big Dylan Hart, the guards, our center John Low, all of them played so well tonight. I couldn't be more proud of them."

On defense, Horne had a fumble recovery and made a spectacular one-handed interception in the first quarter.

"It was awesome," Fay said of Horne's performance. "I love seeing him ball. He did his thing. He showed what he can really do on the field and I loved it."

The Miners' passing game also found some success as senior quarterback Parker Heilaman hit on three of his seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including an 83-yarder to Horne.

Defensively, the Miners were stout, holding the Raiders in check for much of the night.

"Defensively we're doing some great things," Sparks said. "Our defensive pursuit tonight was fantastic. (The Raiders) have so much speed. They have twice the speed we do and we had kids flying all over the place. They got some late scores at the end… But I'm really proud of them."

Leading the Miners' defense was Hayden Lee, Logan Lopez, Matt Dal Bon, Cameron Dallago, Duke Morales, Kaleb Smith and Horne.

With Friday night's victory, the Miners have now topped 50 points in their last two games, outscoring their opponents by a combined total of 112-55.

"We're starting to move forward and I'm really proud of our kids," said Sparks. "And honestly, this win is for our community. When our community is voting on KCRA Channel 3 for us to be the Game of the Week, this is for them."

The Miners are now 2-2 overall with one more non-league game left before Foothill Valley League play kicks off. Nevada Union travels to Fairfield next Friday, and opens league play at Placer Sept. 28.

JV AND FROSH

The freshmen Miners shutout River City, 31-0, Thursday night to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Leading the way was Austin Slade with three interceptions, one of which he took back for a touchdown.

Gabe Baker got in on the pick-party and grabbed two, taking one back 95 yards for a touchdown. Baker also threw a touchdown in the win, finding Reece Ayers for a score.

The junior varsity Miners dropped a tight game with River City, 14-8, Friday.

Nevada Union led 8-0 in the third quarter, but the Raiders scored a couple late touchdowns to grab the victory.

The loss drops the JV Miners to 0-4 on the season.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.