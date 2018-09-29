PREP FOOTBALL: Miners overwhelmed by Hillmen in league opener

The Miners were simply overmatched and overwhelmed in their Foothill Valley League opener against Placer Friday night

"(Placer is) bigger, stronger, faster. That's it." said Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks after the Miners fell to the rival Hillmen, 63-12. "They kicked our butts. They are a great program, and they are doing great things. And, it's where Nevada Union wants to be. That's where we want to be. We have had stepping stones of getting better, but we still have a long ways to go."

Competing on their home turf at Le Febvre Stadium, the Hillmen ran the wing-T offense to near perfection, scoring touchdowns on seven of their first eight possessions and taking a 49-6 lead into halftime.

Leading the Hillmen's ground attack was senior Marshall Chapman who reached pay dirt five times in the first half on runs of 8, 19, 15, 14 and 11. Placer also got rushing touchdowns from Hans Grassman, Brad Bishop, Ryan Arnel and Jacob Mason as it racked up more than 350 yards on the ground.

The Miners were held to negative yards after two first quarter drives, but found some room to run in the second quarter when Dawson Fay broke through the defensive line and sprinted 74-yards for a touchdown. Fay would add an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and finished the night with a game-high 179 rush yards. The senior has now topped 100 yards in five straight games and is over 1,000 for the season.

Nevada Union's passing game never took off, totaling a mere 3 yards in the game. Placer had no such trouble as senior quarterback Michael Stuck hit on six of his 11 passes in the first half for 118 yards. The Hillmen rested their starters in the second half.

"We didn't give up, and in many ways I'm proud of our guys," said Sparks. "But, we got to get better. We are not there, and (the Hillmen) are."

The win for the Hillmen (6-0, 1-0 FVL) keeps their record unblemished and snaps NU's three-game winning streak.

UP NEXT

The Miners (3-3, 0-1 FVL) return home to Hooper Stadium next Friday after three straight games on the road. They will face FVL foe Oakmont (3-3, 0-1 FVL). Placer heads to Rio Linda (5-1, 1-0 FVL) next Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY AND FRESHMEN

The junior varsity Miners and freshmen Miners suffered similar fates as the varsity. The JV Miners fell 63-21 Friday afternoon, and the freshmen team lost 40-28 on Thursday night.

AROUND THE FVL

In other FVL action, Lincoln (3-3, 1-0 FVL) topped Oakmont, 28-3. And, Rio Linda handed Ponderosa (5-1, 0-1 FVL) its first loss of the season, 42-32.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.