PREP FOOTBALL: Miners hit road for critical bout with Ponderosa

Before the 2018 high school football season ever kicked off, back during summer workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages, Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks gathered his team in his office and asked them what they wanted from the season.

The overwhelming answer from his team was to make the playoffs, a feat no Miners football team has achieved since 2012.

"I brought everybody into my coach's office, which is probably 100 square feet, probably 40 guys in there and we just talked about (having) no excuses," Sparks said in August. "We have the excuse of tragedy and of losing in the past. We've had a ton of loss in the program with losing two young men and we just said, 'excuses, everybody's got one and they all stink.' They all chimed in and said, they don't want to lose — they want to win."

With just three games left in the regular season and just three wins to their credit, the Miners (3-4, 0-2 Foothill Valley League) need at least one more win to be eligible for the postseason, and likely need two victories to secure a spot in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.

For the Miners, the next obstacle on the path to the postseason is the Ponderosa Bruins (5-2, 0-2), who started the season 5-0, but like NU has dropped both of its FVL games.

"It means quite a bit," Sparks said of today's road bout with Ponderosa. "We're in that moment of our season where it can make or break our ultimate goal."

Recommended Stories For You

The Bruins roared through non-league play with wins over River City (64-6), Vista del Lago (49-18), El Dorado (55-19), Casa Roble (31-21) and Cordova (47-41 – OT), but have been humbled in FVL play, falling to Rio Linda, 42-32, and Lincoln, 35-28.

Ponderosa's offense is a potent one that likes to spread the defense out. The Bruins are averaging 43.7 points per game this season and are led by 6-foot, 185-pound running back Jake Chaney and 6-foot, 2-inch, 175-pound quarterback Elijah Henderson.

Looking to slow the Bruins will be an NU defense that allowed 33.2 points per game this season and a league worst 46 points per game in FVL play.

For Sparks, the game will come down to protecting the ball, strong special teams play and getting into the end zone as much as possible.

"We got to score a lot of points," Sparks said. "We're going to try an open it up more."

For the season, the Miners are averaging 25.4 points per game, thanks in large part to its running game. Leading the NU offense all season has been Dawson Fay, who comes into the contest with Ponderosa with six straight 100-plus yard games and 1,274 rush yards on the season.

The contest is Nevada Union's final road game of the regular season. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. today at Ponderosa High School in Shingle Springs.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

The Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs have a new set up this year. The 23 league winners will be the only teams to get automatic entry into the postseason. The rest of the spots will be doled out as at-large bids. To be eligible for an at-large playoff spot, teams must have at-least four wins, but a league win is not required. There will be 78 playoff teams in all. Division I-VI will have 12-team brackets, and D-VII will be a six team bracket.

Nevada Union is currently ranked No. 12 among the Sac-Joaquin Section's D-IV teams and is listed as a bubble team to make the D-IV playoffs, according to MaxPreps.com.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.