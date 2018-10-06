PREP FOOTBALL: Miners fall to Oakmont on Homecoming Night (PHOTO GALLERY/VIDEO)

The Miners dug themselves quite a hole Friday night and, despite a spirited effort in the final two quarters, were never able to climb out of it.

Facing the Oakmont Vikings on Homecoming Night at Hooper Stadium, the Nevada Union football team came out flat and fell behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter and eventually lost, 29-20, to its Foothill Valley League foe.

The Vikings hushed Nevada Union's homecoming crowd on the game's very first play from scrimmage when quarterback Joseph Mintmier connected with Louie Rastelli on a short pass play and Rastelli took it 67-yards for a touchdown.

"I've been coaching here since 2011, I don't know how long its been since I've seen NU give up the very first play for touchdown," said Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks. "When you're behind the curve like that, it's hard. It's a momentum breaker when on the first play of the game they score. We want to be on the other end of that."

Oakmont would add first quarter touchdown runs by Jordan Green and Seth Miller to push its lead to 20-0. A pair of Mintmier field goals (37, 44) extended the Oakmont lead to 26-0 midway through the second quarter.

Nevada Union's offense finally found some traction in the second quarter and got on the scoreboard when Dawson Fay rumbled for a 35-yard touchdown, his 14th of the year. Fay led all NU runners with 120 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. The talented senior has now topped 100-yards rushing in six straight games, and is over 1,200 yards for the season.

Mintmier added a third field goal, this one from 29-yards out, with 1:20 left in the first half to push Oakmont's edge to 29-6.

"We kept giving them good field position and then our defense played a heck of a game tonight and stopped them, but that kicker, shoot, he was like an NFL style kicker and he kicked three field goals," said Sparks. "If he doesn't get those three field goals, we're winning tonight."

Nevada Union's kicking game didn't fare nearly as well. The Miners missed the only extra point kick they attempted and poor punts set up the Vikings in good field position for much of the first half.

"I am over the top frustrated with the kicking game and we spend a lot of time on it, and we just don't kick the ball well," said Sparks. "I'm getting to a point where I will never kick the ball again the rest of the year, except kickoff. Shoot, I might not even kick the ball on kickoff. We might just stand there and throw the ball across the field, I don't know."

Facing a 23-point halftime deficit, the Miners rallied in the third quarter, getting a 90-yard touchdown run from Jaxon Horne on their first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. The skilled sophomore took the ball on a sweep, cut up field and out ran the defense to the end zone.

With momentum on their side, the Miners added a 31-yard touchdown pass from Parker Heilaman to A.J. Meyer who had beat his defender over the middle.

Trailing by just nine in the fourth quarter, the Miners drove deep into Oakmont territory, but couldn't convert on a fourth-and-5 play from the 6-yard line, ending any hopes of a comeback.

THE STRUGGLE CONTINUES

The Miners may be in a new league with all new teams, but they still haven't found a way to win a game. The loss drops NU to 0-2 in FVL play. Nevada Union hasn't won a league game since 2012, having lost 33 straight league contests.

The Miners (3-4, 0-2) will look to snap that skid when they hit the road for a bout with Ponderosa (5-2, 0-2) next Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY & FRESHMEN

The junior varsity and freshmen Miners also suffered close losses to Oakmont.

The freshmen team fell 16-14 on Thursday.

The junior varsity Miners fell behind 27-0 to Oakmont, before coming back in the second half only to fall a point short, 35-34.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.