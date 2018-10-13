PREP FOOTBALL: Miners fall short against Ponderosa; Dawson Fay breaks NU career rushing record

The Miners had their ground game rolling and their passing attack soaring Friday night, but it still wasn't enough to snap their losing skid in league play.

Nevada Union racked up more than 300 yards rushing and had a season-best 143 yards through the air, but lapses on defense and mistakes in critical moments cost the Miners as they fell to Foothill Valley League foe Ponderosa, 38-35, in Shingle Springs.

"It's tough," said Nevada Union head coach Brad Sparks. "We're at that point where if we get this win tonight and we win next week, we're in the playoffs. But, now it's going to be tough. The numbers don't really work even if we win the next two, but stranger things have happened."

The loss drops the Miners to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in league play with just two games left. NU has now lost 34-straight league games, dating back to 2012.

A bright spot amidst the loss was Dawson Fay, who broke Nevada Union's all-time varsity rushing record for yards in a career. Fay, a three-year varsity starter, rushed for 223 yards in the game, putting his career mark at 3,443 and surpassing Jefferson Heidelberger's 3,409 career yards. The talented senior now has 1,534 yards on the season and is just 277 yards short of matching Heidelberger's single season record of 1,811.

It was Fay who put the Miners ahead 29-21 in the third quarter, scoring on a 7-yard run that featured a brutal stiff arm as he rumbled into the end zone. Fay also scored on a slicing 47-yard run in the first quarter.

Ponderosa responded with a 66-yard touchdown pass from Elijah Henderson to Jackson Hubert. The Bruins would retake the lead less than four minutes later when Henderson hit Ty Uber from 8-yards out. They added the two point conversion to go ahead 36-29. Henderson finished the game with 235 yards passing and three touchdowns coming on passes of 84, 66 and 8. He also had a 67-yard touchdown run.

The Miners answered back with a 35-yard scoring strike from Parker Heilaman to Jaxon Horne on the final play of the third quarter. With NU's kicker out with an injury they went for two, but came up about a ½ yard short and trailed 36-35 heading to the fourth quarter.

The defenses stiffened in the final stanza as each team traded punts. The Miners came up with a big stop on fourth down deep in their own territory and took over on their 11-yard line with a little more than a minute left. NU's hopes of a comeback were quickly dashed though as the Ponderosa rush chased Heilaman into the endzone where he was tripped up for a safety.

Heilaman, a senior, had his best game of the season statistically, completing 10-of-18 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown.

"(Heilaman) did a heck of a job tonight," Sparks said. "But, we still got to get better up front. We allowed a big sack for a safety at the end of the game and that's brutal."

Heilaman's top target was Dylan McGilvary, who hauled in three passes for 79 yards.

Nevada Union also got an impressive showing on offense from Hayden Lee, who rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries.

Despite the offense moving up and down the field with relative ease, the Miners floundered in the red zone twice in the first half, once turning the ball over on downs inside the 20-yard line, and later failing to score from the 1-yard line on the final play of the first half.

"Not scoring before halftime, that's 100 percent on me," said Sparks. "My brain went cuckoo, and I called a play that doesn't even exist."

The Miners had completed a long pass down the 1-yard line with 9 seconds left in the half, but didn't have any timeouts. With the final seconds ticking off, confusion ensued and while the Miners got the snap off, the play didn't go anywhere.

Leading the charge defensively for the Miners was Matt Dal Bon with two sacks and a forced fumble. Linebackers Duke Morales and Logan Lopez also played well, and Horne nabbed an interception just before halftime.

The Miners close the season with a pair of home games, starting next Friday with Lincoln. Then they host Rio Linda Oct. 26 in the season finale.

"We're still trying to get that elusive league win," said Sparks. "We got to get it."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.