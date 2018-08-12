PREP FOOTBALL: Miners, Bruins pop pads in annual preseason scrimmage (GALLERY)

With less than a week left before the 2018 high school football season kicks off, the Nevada Union Miners and Bear River Bruins faced off in their annual preseason scrimmage.

Competing at Nevada Union's Hooper Stadium on Saturday, the Bruins and Miners gave fans in attendance a good show complete with explosive plays on offense and hard-hitting defense.

The defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division V champion Bruins looked sharp early on, scoring on a kickoff return and a two long pass plays. The Miners took a little longer to get rolling, but were able to string together a solid drive capped by a short touchdown pass.

Both teams open their non-league slate of games Friday, with the Miners hitting the road to face Yuba City and the Bruins traveling to face South Tahoe.