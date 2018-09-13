PREP FOOTBALL: In the wake of tragedy Dawson Fay finds solace in the game he loves

The crowd at Hooper Stadium roared with delight as Nevada Union's ground game churned out big play after big play in a blowout victory over Napa two weeks ago.

The Wing-T offense was humming and the Miners were rolling, as they rushed for more than 500 yards to earn their first victory of the season.

At the center of it all was running back Dawson Fay, who weaved through the defense with great vision, tenacity and grace on his way to 247 yards and four touchdowns. It was a good night for the Miners, and for Fay, a senior who is still coping with a life-changing tragedy that struck less than six months ago.

In late March, Fay and some of his closest friends were on their way to the coast for spring break when an alleged drunk driver crossed the median and collided with their car. The collision resulted in the deaths of Fay's dear friends and teammates Tyler Nielson and Justin Gardner. Fay suffered a fractured hip, as well as multiple bruises and lacerations.

"When I saw the car swerve into our lane is when my memory blacked out," Fay said. "I don't remember any of that, which is great. My mind doesn't want to remember it and I'm good with that. I woke up on the side of the road with people around me and the first thing that went through my mind was this isn't real. I remember I just kept saying, 'This is a nightmare. This is a nightmare and there's no way this happened.'"

In that moment, Fay lost two of his oldest and closest friends.

"Every day I think about them. There's not a second that I don't," said Fay, who had been teammates with Nielson and Gardner on football and basketball teams since childhood. "It's an every minute thought for me."

'HE'S BEEN AN INSPIRATION'

Since the accident, Fay said he's done a considerable amount of soul searching.

"It's matured me a lot," Fay said, noting he has a deeper appreciation for life and those in his life. "Just taking care of my mom, and me and my brother taking care of each other. Even with my friends now, all of my buddies, whenever we see each other and someone leaves we always say, 'I love you' to each other. That used to be a thing we never said to each other and now we all do. I wish I could have said that to Tyler and Justin before the accident."

Fay's family and coaches on the football team have applauded the way he's handled himself since the tragedy.

"I think this made him grow up fast," said Fay's mother Stacy Fay, who can be found roaming the sidelines at each game snapping photos.

Nevada Union coach Brad Sparks added, "The way he's handled himself since the accident, through that adversity, has changed me. He's been an inspiration to myself, our staff and our school. I really couldn't be more proud of that young man. He's doing everything a young man should be doing who is motivated to be successful in life."

Helping Fay deal with the tragedy has been his older brother Hayden Fay, who was also very close friends with Nielson and Gardner. Before the accident, both Hayden Fay and Nielson were set to play college football at Sierra College. Since the tragedy, Hayden has decided to take a year away from playing and is now helping out as an assistant coach with Nevada Union's football team.

"Hayden and I have such a good relationship and we always have," said Dawson. "We have always had a competitive side, but we've always had a fantastic relationship. Having him there is super awesome."

For Hayden, spending this season with the Miners has been good for both his and Dawson's healing processes.

"We're closer than most, I would say. We're around each other every day, of course we fought as kids, but we love each other and would do anything for each other. Nothing gets between us," said Hayden Fay, noting they have grown even closer since the accident. "When our best friends passed it was a life-changing day. Most people don't have to see things like that … Overall it's brought us a lot closer. Emotionally we're much closer."

GRIDIRON THERAPY

In the wake of the tragedy, Dawson Fay has been able to work through some of his grief by competing in the sport he loves.

"I've been playing football since I was 4, so it's always been in my life," Fay said. "It's definitely something I can go to, look forward to, to keep my mind busy — especially after the accident. It's just something I really enjoy and really love to play."

Having his brother and mother on the sideline has helped a lot as well.

"Having those two there is super awesome," said Fay. "Tyler was like another son to my mom, so she understands what me and Hayden are going through."

NO. 5 IN FOR SIX

Fay is wearing Nielson's No. 5 jersey this season as a way to honor the friend and teammate he shared the backfield with since they were Jr. Miners. And, just like when Nielson wore the number, it's finding lots of success on the gridiron. Three games in, Fay already has 426 rushing yards and six touchdowns while wearing No. 5.

"It's a huge motivation," Fay said of playing for Nielson and Gardner. "It has made me super grateful to be able to play this sport. I come out here every day, every practice, grateful I can still play, because I know those two up there would love to be playing right now."

SEEING THE FIELD

Off the field, the 6-foot, 1-inch, 185-pound Fay has a deliberate walk. There's a definite casualness to his stroll, but with the ball in his hands, Fay boasts impressive speed and vision, especially if he gets into the open field.

"The way he plays speaks for itself," Sparks said. "He is so dynamic. His vision of the field is so great. He sees the field so well and anticipates blocks as good as I've seen in a long time."

So far in his varsity career, Fay has rushed for 26 touchdowns and 2,335 yards in just 23 games. He's coming off a junior season in which he rushed for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns while competing against some of the top teams in the section.

"I think the main thing that separates Dawson from everybody else is his vision," Hayden Fay said. "His vision through the holes and his ability to break tackles. He's also shifty. He's got one-step moves that create space."

Fay said his favorite running backs to watch and model his game after are the taller ones like Walter Payton, Marcus Allen, Eric Dickerson and Adrian Peterson.

A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS

While Fay is quite skilled as a running back, he's quick to credit his offensive line for providing him the opportunities to showcase his talent.

"They've been working their butts off," he said. "They've really been coming together, which is great."

In addition to their work ethic, Fay said he is truly enjoying the time he spends with his teammates.

"We have a lot of fun," he said. "Our linemen are super funny. We really mesh and have a good time. I'm really enjoying playing on this team."

Fay is also very supportive of his fellow backs, boasting about the skill level of his fellow starters and offering advice to the underclassman when he can.

"The team is really starting to come together," Fay said.

Fay and the rest of the Miners' offense will look to keep rolling this week when they play River City (0-4), which has been thrashed by running teams this season.

WEARING MULTIPLE HATS

In his senior season, Fay has not been left wanting for field time as he plays many roles for the Miners. In addition to his running back duties, Fay has seen substantial time at quarterback this season. He also plays defensive back and linebacker on defense, returns kickoffs and has been handling the punting duties.

He has also become more of an outspoken leader on the team this season.

"In the past he's been a quiet leader and just did his thing. Now he's being more vocal," said Sparks. "He wants everybody to play and practice as hard as he does … He is an astonishing young man that is doing everything he should be doing and then some."

Fay, who regularly posts a 3.5 or better GPA, said he wants to play football at the next level, and has been feeling out the colleges that have shown interest.

RESTORING TRADITION

In addition to playing for Nielson and Gardner, Fay said he would love to be a part of the team that brings Nevada Union football back to its winning ways.

"It would mean a lot, especially in my senior year," Fay said. "It would mean a whole bunch to show the community that NU is still the same old NU, we were just in a really tough league. It would mean the world to me honestly, to show the community that this team here is a great team, and we have a fantastic coaching staff."

Fay and the Miners (1-2) will look to make it two straight wins when they travel to West Sacramento to face the River City Raiders at 7:15 p.m. today.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.