PREP FOOTBALL: Colfax falls to San Diego in CIF State 5-A Championship game

The Colfax football team had its bid for a CIF State 5-A Championship come up short Saturday, falling to the Cavers from San Diego, 21-10, at Robert O. Marson Stadium.

The Falcons (13-1) came out strong and grabbed a 10-0 lead with a 37-yard field goal by Dylan Garcia in the first quarter and a 29-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Alex Weir to senior receiver Jake Green in the second quarter.

Colfax's defense held the Cavers in check much of the first half, but San Diego broke through on the final play of the first half when senior running back Hunter Raiden pulled down a 21-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Quinn O'Conner.

San Diego (12-2) received the ball after halftime and pieced together a more than 7 minute drive which featured three fourth down conversions and was capped with a 10-yard touchdown pass from O'Conner to Mo Jackson.

Trailing for the first time, the Colfax offense struggled to answer, but the defense kept the Falcons in the game.

Colfax had an opportunity to grab the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but a deep drive was halted when Hunter intercepted an errant pass and returned it all the way to the 20. Jackson ran it in a play later to give San Diego a 21-10 lead.

The loss ends a season in which the Falcons won 13 games, claimed the Pioneer Valley League Championship and earned the Sac-Joaquin Section D-V title.

