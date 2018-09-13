PREP FOOTBALL: Bruins to face Encina Prep in final non-league bout

After spending three of the first four weeks of the season on the road, the Bear River football team returns to the friendly confines of J. David Ramsey Stadium to wrap up their non-league schedule tonight.

The Bruins (4-0) come into their matchup with the Encina Prep Bulldogs on the heels of blowout wins in each of their first four games and are looking to finish the non-league slate of games unbeaten.

Bear River has been dominant on both sides of the ball so far this season, outscoring their opponents by a combined total of 202-31. But, Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie knows there is always room for improvement.

"We look at the football season like a staircase," he said. "You always want to be moving up a step."

Stepping up all season has been Bear River's defense, which is allowing 7.8 points per game.

"We have some pretty good defensive lineman that are returning starters in Jared Baze, Sam Davis, Trae Nix and Jonny Carrillo, our linebackers are getting better, and we have three returning starters in the secondary, so the defense is stepping up like it should," said Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue.

Bear River's defense has accounted for 12 sacks, five interceptions, four fumble recoveries, a blocked punt, a blocked field goal attempt and three defensive touchdowns.

The Bruins' defense will be looking to slow a Bulldogs' offense that boasts speed and aims to spread the field.

"They try to run the fly, get outside a bit, play action pass and their quarterback is a good athlete," said Logue. "They're going to spread the field and try to move the ball in big chunks."

Encina Prep (2-1) comes into the matchup on a two-game winning streak, having topped Mesa Verde (24-15) and Delta Charter (20-0).

The Bulldogs will have their paws full with the Bruins, who are averaging more than 50 points per game.

Bear River is led on the ground by junior running back Tre Maronic and senior fullback Hunter Daniels. Maronic leads the rushing attack with 331 yards and six touchdowns on just 34 carries. Maronic also has 114 yards and two touchdowns receiving. Daniels is second on the team in rushing with 217 yards and three touchdowns.

Through the air, the Bruins have been very efficient with senior Calder Kunde completing 27-of-40 passes for 488 yards and nine touchdowns. Kunde's favorite target has been Dylan Bergez-Scott, who leads the team in catches (13), receiving yards (271) and receiving touchdowns (five).

In addition to the match being Bear River's final non-league game, it is also the Bruins' homecoming game.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at on the Bear River High School campus.

The Bruins then have a bye week before kicking off Pioneer Valley League play Sept. 28 at home against Center.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.