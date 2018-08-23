PREP FOOTBALL: Bruins set for home opener against El Dorado

With a convincing road win in their season opener, the Bruins return home this Friday looking to roar in front of their home fans.

"The week of practice has gone really well," said Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie. "The kids have worked hard."

The Bruins (1-0) welcome the El Dorado Cougars (0-1) to J. David Ramsey Stadium for their home opener, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight.

El Dorado is coming off a 33-0 loss to Argonaut last week, but Bear River coaches are not taking the Cougars lightly.

"El Dorado got beat in their opener, but they got some pieces, that's for sure," Savoie said.

Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue added, "I think they are better than the score indicates."

Recommended Stories For You

The Cougars were a playoff team a year ago and return their 6-foot, 5-inch quarterback Danny Bell, who threw for 306 yards in last season's 34-19 loss to the Bruins.

Looking to contain Bell and the rest of the Cougars will be a Bear River defense that allowed just three points, forced five turnovers and sacked the quarterback three times a week ago.

On the offensive side of the ball, Bear River had very few problems as well. The team racked up 247 rush yards and 129 passing yards with Logue calling the offensive plays, something he hadn't done in more than a decade.

"It was a lot of fun," said Logue, who took over offensive coordinator duties this season. "I've been excited all summer about it. We got out to a good start. The first drive we went 98 yards so that wasn't too bad … Good players make you look good."

The Bruins boast plenty of talent at the skill positions in quarterback Calder Kunde, running back Tre Maronic, receiver Dylan Bergez-Scott and fullback Hunter Daniels. The team is equally talented in the trenches with offensive lineman Trae Nix, Jonny Carrillo, Sam Davis and Jared Baze opening holes and protecting the quarterback.

"For us, (the key) is to establish the run," said Logue. "Then our play-action passes work great off that. If we can establish the running game and constantly be making 3 or 4 yards, it will put some pressure on them."

Despite the impressive, 50-3, opening night win last week, Bear River's coaches know it's a long season and the Bruins have a long way to go.

"We're 1-0, but we have a long ways to go as a team to get to where we need to get, and this is just another step forward," Savoie said. "To me, it's all about getting better. Get a week better than last week. We did some good things last week, but we're always looking to get better."

RECENT HISTORY

This is the third straight season the Bruins and Cougars have linked up in non-league play. Bear River has come away with wins the past two seasons, topping the Cougars 28-7 in 2016 and 34-19 last year.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE

The Bruins went 3-2 in home games last season, including a 14-7 victory over Ripon in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V Semifinals. Dating back to 2013, the Bruins are 19-9 overall in home games, including playoffs.

KICKOFF

Bear River's junior varsity team gets things started with a kickoff set for 5:15 p.m. today. The varsity contest is scheduled to get going at 7:30 p.m.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.