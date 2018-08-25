PREP FOOTBALL: Bruins rout El Dorado in home opener

They may need to change the light bulbs in the scoreboard at J. David Ramsey Stadium after the Bruins' dominating win over the El Dorado Cougars Friday night.

Nothing could slow down the Bear River football team in its home opener, not even a pack of Cougars, as it racked up more than 600 yards of total offense in a 54-7 romp.

"I just like our tempo, our attitude, our toughness right now," said Bruins' co-head coach Scott Savoie, who got everyone off the bench as Bear River held a 33-0 lead at the half. "It's nice that it wasn't one guy that was scoring everything. Every one of our starting running backs scored, our wide receiver scored. Everyone got a chance to contribute."

Bear River's defense gave BruiNation plenty to cheer about right from the get-go as it forced a three-and-out. Senior Trae Nix then supplied overwhelming pressure and blocked the Cougars' punt. Nix scooped up the ball and as he was being swarmed, he pitched to Austin Slining, who ran 21 yards for the game's first score.

"When you start the game with a blocked punt for a touchdown, that's got to fire you up a little bit," said Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue. "We worked hard on our special teams and I hope it shows…I'm really proud of our back up kids who came right in there, scored touchdowns, kept the ball moving and stopped a drive before halftime. It was good."

After forcing another Cougar punt, Bear River scored a few plays later with a 5-yard plunge by senior Clayton Anderson, who finished with 42 yards on three attempts. The score was set up by a nifty hook-and-ladder from senior quarterback Calder Kunde to Dylan Bergez-Scott, who then lateraled to Tre Maronic, who took it inside the 10 yard line.

El Dorado's offense continued to struggle against a stingy Bear River defense and soon punted again. Three plays later it was Bergez-Scott finding wide open space in the secondary and hauling in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Kunde to put the Bruins up 20-0 with more than 3 minutes left to play in the first quarter.

"Our team played well," said Bergez-Scott, who ended the night with three catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns. "Our line blocked really well. Our quarterback, Calder, had time. I just think we came out and executed."

Kunde also found Bergez-Scott on the Bruins next possession for a 24-yard touchdown connection, which capped off a four-play 58-yard drive to put Bear River ahead comfortably, 26-0.

Kunde finished 6-of-7 for 168 yards and three touchdowns before exiting early in the third quarter.

Maronic picked up steam on the Bruins' ensuing possession and busted loose for a 19-yard score to make it 33-0. He finished the game with seven carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving.

Late in the second quarter, Bear River's Colton Jenkins snatched an interception at the Bruins 3-yard line to thwart a scoring opportunity for the Cougars.

All six of El Dorado's first half possessions ended with turnovers or punts while all Bear River's resulted in scores, with the exception of the last play to run out the clock before the half.

The Cougars stubbed their paws down the stretch as well, blowing a coverage on Maronic, who was all alone planting a garden down field and the harvest was bountiful as he hauled in a 36-yard lob from Kunde to extend the Bruins lead to 40-0 early in the third quarter.

Senior Hunter Daniels added a tackle-breaking 31-yard touchdown run, and junior Jeremy Rodriguez tacked on a 3-yard touchdown run for his first career score.

Daniels rushed for 74 yards on eight carries with a touchdown. As a team the Bruins racked up 440 yards rushing.

The Cougars tried to claw back, but the Bruins yielded very little. El Dorado finished the game 13-of-21 passing for 102 yards with an interception. On the ground, the Cougars rushed for 79 yards on 30 attempts.

Leading the Bruin defense was Logan Jenkins, who finished with eight tackles and a sack for a loss of five yards. He was followed by Slining, who wrapped up six tackles and also had a sack. Anderson added five tackles and deflected a pass, and Jonny Carrillo tallied three tackles and a sack.

Bear River (2-0) hits the road for a 3-hour trek out to the Nevada desert next week when it visits the two-time defending Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A Football State Champion Pershing County Mustangs of Lovelock.

JV: BEAR RIVER 34 EL DORADO 0

The junior varsity Bruins also won big Friday night.

Bear River had touchdown passes thrown by Jake Ayestaran, Tyler Dzioba and Daniel Bamburg. Joe Knowlton provided plenty of spark out of the backfield and Tyler Knox hauled in key catches to keep the chains moving.

The Bruins were also stellar on the defensive side of the ball and didn't allow a point.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.