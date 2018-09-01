PREP FOOTBALL: Bruins roar past Nevada power Pershing County (PHOTO GALLERY)

After back-to-back blowout wins to open the season, the Bear River football team was expecting its matchup with reigning Nevada 2A state champion Pershing County to be their first tough test. It wasn't.

The Bruins roared past the Mustangs, 49-0, Friday night to move to 3-0 on the year.

Competing in Lovelock, Nevada, the Bruins jumped out to a 14-0 lead after first quarter touchdowns by Clayton Anderson and Hunter Daniels.

Anderson put the Bruins on the board first with a 24-yard touchdown run. Daniels followed a less than five minutes later with a 1-yard plunge. Daniels finished the game with 64 rush yards to go with his score.

Senior quarterback Calder Kunde put the Bruins up 22-0 with a 14-yard touchdown run. Kunde was also efficient in the few times the threw the ball, going 4-for-5 for 54 yards.

Bear River's Tre Maronic took over from there with a pair of touchdowns before halftime to put the Bruins up 36-0 at the break. Maronic would score a third rushing touchdown in the third quarter and finished with a team-high 83 rush yards.

Bear River's Erik LaCoss put the finishing touches on the game with a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Leading the Bruins defense was Jared Baze with two sacks, Austin Slining with seven tackles and Logan Jenkins with six tackles.

With Friday's win, the Bruins (3-0) have now outscored their first three opponents 153-10.

Bear River is back on the road next week when they travel to Galt to face Liberty Ranch.