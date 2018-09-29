PREP FOOTBALL: Bruins rally past Center in league opener, remain unbeaten

The Pioneer Valley League kicked off with a battle between unbeatens and when the dust settled, it was the Bear River Bruins who emerged with their perfect record still in tact.

Behind a stellar defensive performance, the Bruins handed longtime league foe Center its first loss of the season, 16-7, Friday night at J. David Ramsey Stadium.

"Awesome. That's all I can say, awesome," Bruins co-head coach Terry Logue said after his team rallied from down 7-3 at halftime and overcame three turnovers. "We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times down inside the red zone, but got it done when we had to. The defense shut them out the second half. That was phenomenal. We ran the ball in the second half when we really had to and pounded it down their throat. Just a great win."

With only a 25-yard field goal to show for their first half effort, the Bruins came out of the locker room looking for vengeance in the second half. Bear River forced Center into a quick three-and-out, then marched 73 yards on nine plays only to be stopped at the goal line on fourth down.

Digging in defensively and putting pressure on Center's senior quarterback Michael Wortham, the Bruins forced a errant pass and senior free safety Dylan Bergez-Scott pulled down the interception to give the Bruins new life. Just four plays later, senior quarterback Calder Kunde found a wide open Josiah Cregar on a nifty play-action pass over the middle for a 12-yard score and a 9-7 lead, which the Bruins wouldn't relinquish.

"We scored enough to win and that's the only thing I care about tonight," said Bear River co-head coach Scott Savoie. "It feels good to still be unscathed. (Center) did a really good job of stripping the football and we threw a couple to them. There's going to be mistakes. There's going to be big plays in a game like that. I'm just so proud of how physical we were. I felt like tonight we were the dominating, physical team. The kids never gave up, just kept bringing it. Lots of guys played their butts off tonight. Mistakes made, but we overcame those mistakes."

After a Cougar punt, the Bruins took over at their own 15 yard line and went 85 yards on nine plays with Hunter Daniels bursting into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown and a two-score advantage, 16-7.

Center would lose two more fumbles in the fourth quarter, including one inside the Bear River 5-yard line. The Bruins defense continued to swarm the Cougars and smother any last hopes Center may have had as it knocked down pass attempts at the line of scrimmage, eventually taking over on downs and running out the clock.

"Tonight was a really good test for us coming together as a team and seeing how we play together completely," said Daniels, who finished with 16 carries for 71 yards and a score. "This is the first game where all the starters have gotten to play all four quarters. First quarter we came out a little weaker than we intended to, but I think we came back in the second half stronger and better than we have in any other games."

Leading the Bruins offensive attack and moving the chains was junior Tre Maronic, who weaved his way through Cougars defense for 146 yards on 24 carries. He also completed a pass to Kunde for 22 yards.

Scoreless after the first quarter with a few defensive stands and an exchange of fumbles, it was evident the Bruins were going to be in for a challenge.

Bear River hadn't trailed this season until Friday night when Center went ahead 7-0 in the second quarter. The Cougars scored on a 2-yard quarterback plunge by Wortham after halting a deep Bear River drive and marching 85 yards in 15 plays.

"Once it came to the second half, (Center) started to get tired because we were just pounding and pounding and pounding them into the ground," said Bergez-Scott, who finished with five catches for 109 yards on offense and grabbed an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. "Then we just came up with the W. They were tired at the end, and we weren't."

Kunde threw a couple of first half interceptions to end potential scoring drives, including one inside the Cougars 10 with a minute left before half. Kunde regained composure when it mattered and righted the ship for fruit bearing drives and finished 7-of-13 passing for 135 yards with a touchdown and two picks.

Defensively the Bruins got sacks from seniors Jared Baze and Jonny Carrillo. Senior Sam Davis led the charge with nine tackles, followed by Austin Slining and Bergez-Scott with six each. Kunde, Caleb Hurst and Trae Nix also each recovered fumbles.

Thanks to a ferocious Bruins defense, the Cougars mustered just 100 yards rushing on 29 attempts and Wortham, who exited the game midway through the fourth quarter, completed 12-of-20 passes for 115 yards with an interception and a rushing touchdown.

Next week Bear River (6-0, 1-0 PVL) welcomes PVL newcomer Lindhurst to J. David Ramsey Stadium.

JV: BEAR RIVER 26 CENTER 25

The junior varsity Bruins fought hard and pulled out a narrow victory Friday night.

Once leading 20-6, Bear River found itself in a tight contest as Center pulled within a point, down 20-19, after a 69-yard touchdown run with just four minutes left.

The Bruins answered back with a 35-yard touchdown run by Jake Ayestran to go ahead 26-19 with just a couple minutes remaining.

Refusing to go quietly, the Cougars responded with an 84-yard kickoff return for a score but were stopped on its two-point attempt. The Bruins went on to recover the onside kick and run out the clock.

Bruins quarterback Tyler Dzioba hooked up with Justin McKim for a 69-yard score to get Bear River on the board early as it took a 14-6 lead into the half.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.