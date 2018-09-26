PREP FOOTBALL: Bruins kick off league play against Center in battle of unbeatens

The first half of the season has been a non-stop highlight reel for the Bear River football team.

The Bruins have roared through their non-league schedule, crushing their foes in dominant fashion en route to a 5-0 record.

Bear River co-head coaches Scott Savoie and Terry Logue know things are about to get a lot tougher as the Bruins open Pioneer Valley League play against the undefeated Center Cougars (5-0) Friday night at J. David Ramsey Stadium.

"It all starts right now," said Savoie. "This is obviously a big game for us and them."

Logue added, "We're anxious to see how we hold up under testier conditions."

Center comes into the contest having won all five of its games, including a 20-14 victory over Lincoln two weeks ago. The Cougars are scoring an average of 43.8 points per game and allowing just 15.6.

They boast a talented quarterback in Michael Wortham, who can beat defenses with his arm and legs.

"Offensively, they're scary," said Logue. "The quarterback can run, he's a really good athlete, and they have two big, tall receivers that are fast."

Savoie added Center's offensive and defensive lines will also pose a challenge for the Bruins.

"They have by far the best fronts, the best offensive and defense lines, that we've seen so far," he said. "They are big and they are physical. We've played some other pretty good size lines this year, but this is by far the best we've faced."

As strong as the Cougars have been this season, the Bruins have been equally impressive. Bear River's dominant play has been on full display through their first five games as they have shined in all three phases of the game.

GROUND AND AIR ATTACK

On the offensive side of the ball, the Bruins boast plenty of talent in the trenches and at the skill positions. Senior quarterback Calder Kunde has been outstanding in his first year as the full time starter, completing 29 of his 42 passes for 577 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has yet to throw an interception this season.

"Calder has come a long ways," Logue said. "He's a very confident player. I think he likes being in a pressure position… He's completeing a high percentage, he throws the long ball really well and he has the ability to scramble and run if need be. Calder will be a big key as we move into the pressure packed part of the season. I think he's looking forward to that challenge."

Kunde's favorite target is senior receiver Dylan Bergez-Scott, who leads the team with 14 catches for 304 yards and six touchdowns. Kunde does a good job of spreading the ball around, though, connecting with five different players for passing scores this season.

On the ground, the Bruins are averaging 250.4 yards per game thanks to several talented ball carriers and an experienced offensive line. Junior Tre Maronic leads all Bruins ball carriers with 432 rush yards and eight touchdowns on just 38 carries.

"Maronic has speed, but he also has the power and size to get those hard yards," said Savoie.

Senior fullback Hunter Daniels has also been strong with 223 rush yards and four touchdowns on just 27 carries. Clayton Anderson (169 yards, two touchdowns) and Erik LaCoss (143 yards, four touchdowns) have also made the most of their opportunities out of the backfield through the first five games.

DIGGING IN DEFENSIVELY

Bear River's defense has been nothing short of dominant, allowing an average of 6.2 points per game and pitching two shutouts along the way.

The pass rush has overwhelmed opponents this season. The Bruins already have 14 sacks, coming from seven different players. Leading the pass rush has been Jared Baze, Trae Nix, Sam Davis, Jonny Carrillo and Caleb Hurst.

The Bruins have also been good at forcing turnovers, grabbing five interceptions and scooping up four fumble recoveries.

With plenty of pressure on the quarterback, Bear River's secondary has also thrived. Through five games, the Bruins have allowed just one passing touchdown while nabbing five interceptions. The secondary is led by Kunde, Maronic, Bergez-Scott and Colton Jenkins, who leads the team with three interceptions.

The Bruins have also got strong play from linebackers Logan Jenkins and Austin Slining. Jenkins leads the team with 29 tackles and Slining is second with 28.

TRULY SPECIAL

The Bruins have also been spectauclar on special teams this season.

"Our special teams have been great," said Logue. "We blocked a punt for a score, we blocked a field goal for a score and we've got two kickoff returns for touchdowns already. Special teams can be the deciding factor and we work hard on those everyday."

Logue also praised Bergez-Scott, who took over kicking duties this season.

"Really happy with Dylan as place kicker," Logue said. "He got that role dumped on him in August and he's done a tremendous job."

So far this season, Bergez-Scott has made 29 of his 33 extra point attempts and is 1-for-2 on field goal attempts.

THE POWERFUL PVL

Even with realignment moving past PVL powers Placer and Lincoln to the Foothill Valley League, the PVL remains crowded at the top. Three PVL teams (Bear River, Colfax and Center) went undefeated in non-league play. Foothill isn't far behind after going 4-1 in non-league play. Only PVL newcomers Marysville (2-3) and Lindhurst (2-3) enter league play with losing records.

Colfax (5-0) opens league play at Foothill. Marysville will be at Lindhurst for their opener.

RECENT HISTORY

Since 2014, the Bruins vs. Cougars matchup has provided thrilling football that has come down to the final possession. Each of the last four meetings between the two teams have been decided by eight points or less, and twice they went to overtime to settle things. In 2014, the Bruins won a "mud bowl" 7-6 at home. Center rallied for 14 fourth quarter points to beat Bear River, 27-21, in 2015. Two years ago, it took an overtime field goal for the Cougars to top the Bruins. And, last season Bear River won 35-27 in overtime to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

"Their coach has done a great job of elevating their program," said Logue. "Digol J'Beily has Center headed in the right direction."

KICKOFF

The Bruins and Cougars are set to get things started at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at J. David Ramsey Stadium.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.