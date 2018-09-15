PREP FOOTBALL: Bruins crush Encina Prep, improve to 5-0 (PHOTO GALLERY)

Make no bones about it, the Bear River football team sent the Encina Prep Bulldogs to the dog house Friday Night.

The Bruins hounded the Bulldogs on homecoming night, scoring seven times on just 12 plays in the first half en route to a 54-0 shutout victory, which featured the school's first ever carry by a female athlete.

"It was definitely a cool experience," said Shelbi Beghetti, who finished with 11 carries for 24 yards and moved the chains on the Bruins final drive to set up a 26-yard Dylan Bergez-Scott field goal. "Our coaches were talking about it before, 'You know we're going to get you in there, try to get that record for first girl to run the ball.' It was super exciting. My teammates were super supportive, talking about me, blocking for me, so I just went out there and it was a lot of fun."

Beghetti, who sang the National Anthem before kickoff, is in her second year with the varsity team and usually plays on the offensive and defensive lines.

The Bruins (5-0) have now won five straight and have outscored their opponents by a combined total of 256-31.

"This one was kind of just like all the rest of them," said Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue. "Our kids came out, executed well, did everything right. Pretty exciting to see the first girl ever run the ball at Bear River High School. Shelbi Beghetti, really proud of her. This is all fun and nice. We'll enjoy it for the weekend and then we're going to work."

Bear River senior quarterback Calder Kunde didn't waste any time getting the Bruins offense going, taking the team's first offensive snap and firing an impressive play-action pass to senior Josiah Cregar, who hauled it in and went the distance 56 yards for a score and a 7-0 lead. Kunde finished 2-of-2 passing for 89 yards with two touchdowns.

Senior Hunter Daniels then bulldozed his way in from six yards for the Bruins second score on what would be his only carry. Bear River began the possession at the Bulldog 22-yard line after Encina Prep booted a 2-yard punt.

Another defensive stand and a few short plays on the Bruins next drive it was Kunde connecting with Bergez-Scott, who fought off a Bulldog defender on a 33-yard touchdown pass for a 21-0 lead.

Bear River added three more touchdowns, a 23-yard run coming from junior Tre Maronic, followed by a safety, then a 62-yard kick return by junior Jeremy Rodrigues and a 38-yard dash by Erik LaCoss before heading to the locker room with a comfortable 44-0 advantage.

"Everything we've done is to build up for what we're about ready to go into here," said co-head coach Scott Savoie, referring the looming Pioneer Valley League competition.

Not having to carry too much weight on his shoulders, Maronic took the rock four times for 101 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yard juke and sprint, which came early in the third quarter to provide a 51-0 cushion.

"Watching Shelbi run the ball, that was probably the best part for me," said Maronic. "Coach Logue at halftime is all, 'Black offense is playing except for Maronic. Shelbi is going in for you.' And I was all, 'Yeah okay, I'm fine with that.' I was just telling her, 'If you score a touchdown you can have my position.'"

Junior Clayton Anderson rounded out the Bruin ground attack, going 32 yards on his two touches. Also getting in on the action out of the backfield was Bruins senior starting offense tackle Jonny Carrillo, who bulldozed his way for a first down on two touches for 13 yards.

The Bruins defense kept the Bulldogs on a tight leash, yielding just 48 yards of total offense as Encina Prep proved to be all bark and no bite.

The Bruins finished with 13 tackles for a loss, and was led by senior Jared Baze, who finished with seven tackles and a sack. Daniels stepped up in a big way, tallying five tackles for a loss. Logan Jenkins also wrapped up five tackles for a loss. Sam Davis chipped in with five tackles and Rodrigues added a sack.

Bear River has a bye week before sinking its the teeth into its Pioneer Valley League schedule starting with Center Sept. 28 at J. David Ramsey Stadium.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.