PREP FOOTBALL: Beghetti makes history, Bruins roll past Lindhurst (PHOTO GALLERY)

The Bear River Bruins introduced league newcomer Lindhurst to some good ol' fashioned Pioneer Valley League gridiron grit Friday night, trouncing the Blazers, 49-0, at J. David Ramsey Stadium.

The Bruins didn't waste any time lighting up the scoreboard as they raced ahead with five first quarter touchdowns. Bear River then added another page to its history books when Shelbi Beghetti scored from a yard out in the second quarter to become the first female football player to score a touchdown in Bear River history.

"A lot of adrenaline building up to the moment and my boys were helping me up the whole way, so it was full send," said Beghetti, who ran the ball seven times for 10 yards and a touchdown. "Definitely stopped us couple times with some linebackers coming hot, but we were determined, we put our heads to it."

Bear River co-head coach Terry Logue praised his squad for their effort in all phases of the game.

"Offense was good, defense was great, special teams were good other than the first kickoff," said Logue, whose team combined for six sacks for a loss of 66 yards. "We did what we wanted to do, what we needed to do. Now we're right back in the fire and frying pan."

It was senior Jared Baze who got things rolling defensively on the first play from scrimmage, getting after Lindhurst quarterback with a strip-sack. Trae Nix scooped up the fumble and rumbled 28 yards in for the game's first score and a 7-0 lead.

"We ran a twist inside where I go inside and the guy comes outside," said Baze, who capped off his night with three sacks. "And, I just saw the lane and I took it, and I didn't even realize I got the fumble. I was just going for the sack."

Less than two minutes later, after a Bear a River defensive stand on a Lindhurst fake punt, junior half back Tre Maronic burst 19 yards up a short field, shaking off Blazer defenders as he strolled over the goal line for a 14-0 lead. Maronic ended his night with two carries for 24 yards and three total touchdowns (one rushing, two receiving).

After another Lindhurst turnover on downs, Bear River's senior quarterback Calder Kunde dropped back and aired out a 31-yard strike up the far sideline to a streaking Maronic, who hauled it in for a 21-0 advantage. Kunde finished 3-of-4 passing for 48 yards with two touchdowns, the second coming in the third quarter, also to Maronic.

Bear River's defense would go on to shut down Lindhurst on yet another fake punt attempt, and this time it was senior Clayton Anderson's time to shine as he took the handoff and sprinted right up the gut 26 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead.

The Anderson score completed an offensive stretch that had the Bruins score three times on just three plays over the course of about four and half minutes.

"It's great to be home," said Bruins co-head coach Scott Savoie. "That's for sure. Walking down the hill with the kids. They get fired up about that. Think we came in and did what we had to do tonight and everyone got a chance to take a part of that."

After Beghetti's second quarter touchdown run, the Bruins headed into halftime up 42-0.

As a team the Bruins amassed 189 yards rushing, distributing the workload and sharing the wealth among several ball carriers. Senior Hunter Daniels had two touches for 35 yards. Erik LaCoss added 28 yards on three carries.

Junior Colton Jenkins and Maronic each took reps from the quarterback position as well. Jenkins saw snaps as early as the first quarter, as he powered in for a 4-yard score to cap off a seven-play, 60-yard drive, which included two completions to senior Chad Bucher for 23 yards.

Defensively, Bear River yielded just 83 yards of total offense. Lindhurst netted 23 rush yards on 32 carries and passed 4-of-18 for 60 yards with three interceptions.

Contributions came from all around with senior Logan Jenkins snatching a pair of picks to go with a sack and two tackles. Nix had five tackles, deflected a pass and took a fumble recovery in for a score. Colton Jenkins wrapped up eight tackles followed by Anderson with seven. Jeremy Rodrigues hauled in an interception. Maronic and Bucher each secured a fumble recoveries. Caleb Hurst and John Luzzi added sacks.

It only gets tougher from here on out as Bear River (7-0, 2-0) hosts Foothill (5-2, 1-1) next week in its final home game of the regular season. Foothill took care of business defeating Center 24-14 Friday night.

JV: BEAR RIVER 35, LINDHURST 6

The Bruins (4-2, 2-0 PVL) jumped on the Blazers early as Jake Ayestran took the opening kickoff 70 yards to pay dirt. Bear River led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter and cruised down the stretch getting one last score from starting lineman Nathan Wilson, who took the handoff and plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown late.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.