PREP FOOTBALL: Bear River’s ‘Three Amigos’ big reason for undefeated record

It was a cautious time.

Bear River had lost several starters from their sectional championship squad. They boasted just a 22-man roster. They are a relatively small team. The early indications were not particularly positive.

However, they have a core of hard-working players. Among them is Calder Kunde, Dylan Bergez-Scott and Tre Maronic. Do not label them with a particular position as they are all over the field, on both sides of the ball.

So, it was a treat to sit down with the trio 7 weeks into the season.

Kunde remembers, "It was scary having so few players. Last year helped us out with 28. However, we have been playing that way together all our lives. We are not big in size, but big in heart."

So it was. Unpredictably, the team swept through the non-league season, punishing each of their opponents in lopsided conquests. It seemed like they had a huge competitive advantage. Then the question arose as to whether the Bear River Bruins were really that good or whether they were simply playing inferior competition.

Recommended Stories For You

"We were quick off the ball," Maronic said.

Kunde added, "It all came down to coaches (Terry) Logue and (Scott) Savoie. They push us hard and make sure everyone knows the plays."

Before long, the byline "The Three Amigos" was born. As they plowed their way through the early going, Maronic, Kunde, and Bergez-Scott became a force. They earned the slogan. With a group of talented teammates, one had to wonder how far they really could go.

Then came the big showdown vs. Center High School. In that game, the Bruins turned the ball over three times in the first half. Furthermore, they were behind 7-3 entering the locker room at the break.

Kunde commented, "I felt relaxed. We knew it was our worst half, but we knew what we had to do."

Furthermore, it was obvious that Center had expended a lot of energy to forge that early lead. As the second half donned, the Bruins crew felt they had an advantage.

"We were more conditioned and disciplined," Maronic claimed.

Kunde pointed out, "Their quarterback and running backs were both fatigued. They simply did not come out as hard."

It was the perfect formula as Bear River pitched a second half shutout and the Three Amigos helped take over. The rallying cry became that of the big school vs. the small school. Momentum began to go Bear Rivers' way. They moved the ball, passing and running with great success along with a stifling defense. The end result was a 16-7 conquest in which the Bruins maintained their perfect 6-0 record.

It was followed up by another whitewash vs. Lindhurst High School. They surged to 7-0 and seemed very prepared to get the job done last Friday night. With momentum firmly on their side, the season is far from over. However, it is a very impressive start.

Maronic added, "Foothill and Colfax will both be challenging. When we beat Center, I don't think we played our best game."

Is it safe to say that the Bruins are overachievers? If they can steer clear of injuries, can they not only claim the league crown, but also excel in the section playoffs? Ah, but only time will tell.

Kunde quipped, "We feel like this is our little school with 600 kids. We have something to prove in every game we play. We are going to show you who we are on the field."

For a team that seemed challenged from the start, they have been on a roll from the beginning. They are entertaining, dedicated, and skilled. The Three Amigos have sure left their mark on the Pioneer Valley League. They have earned the attention of the section.

Maronic finalized, "We want to be remembered as a team that gave 100 percent."

They mention how they want to be remembered as the Bruins all-time best team. They want to prove the NorCal Bowl loss in Fortuna last year an anomaly. It is their goal to continue to journey through league and then worry about the postseason and the fortunes it might bring them.

Regardless, things are continuing to trend upward for Bear River. There are a few storm clouds on the horizon. For the moment, it is all part of another positive season. With well-conditioned, hard-working, dedicated players, one must wonder if, indeed, they are destined to go lofty places. The weeks ahead will be very exciting if Bergez-Scott, Maronic and Kunde have anything to say about it. After all, they are The Three Amigos.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.