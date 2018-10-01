PREP CROSS COUNTRY: NU boys win, girls place 5th at Stanford Invitational

Nevada Union showed off its cross country prowess over the weekend as its boys team claimed first place and its girls squad took fifth at the highly competitive Stanford Invitational.

Leading the way for the Nevada Union boys on Saturday was Garrett Gough, who won the Division III race with a time of 15 minutes, 13.9 seconds on the 5K Stanford course. Gough's time was more than 25 seconds faster than the second place finisher. Gough's time was second best among all runners across all divisions. The victory is Gough's second of the season after winning the Nevada Union Invitational and setting a course record in the process.

The Miners also got impressive performances from Decker Krogh, who placed eighth with a time of 16:30.4. Jake Slade (16:42.9) came in 19th. Antonio Valenti (17:08.1) was 36th. And, Travis Selby (17:20.5) was 45th in the field of 181 runners from 28 schools.

In the girls 5K race, NU was led by Sephora Wontor, who finished 24th with a time of 20:15.5. Also putting in strong showings for NU were Hannah Montgomery (20:26.8) in 31st, Mackenzie Morgan (20:41.1) in 39th, and Megan Schreck (21:02.2) in 49th among the field of 168 runners. Del Oro freshman Riley Chamberlain (17:58) won the race and Del Oro also took first as a team.

Next up for the Miners is the Crystal Springs Invitational Saturday in Belmont.

