PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Nevada Union closes season at state championships

The Nevada Union girls varsity cross country team headed to the state meet for the first time in 13 years, competing with the best California has to offer on the 5K Woodward Park course in Fresno.

Out of the 10 stacked sections ranging from San Diego to Redding the best competition in the state raced through the paths of the historic course compiled of grass, pavement and compacted dirt hills.

The NU girls went into the race ranked ninth in the state for Division III teams and landed a 17th place finish out of the 24 teams, scoring 406 points.

Nevada Union senior Anya Cooper-Hynell led the Lady Miners with a 31st place finish out of the 208 runners in a time of 19 minutes, 26.2 seconds. The other members included Mackenzie Morgan in 121st (20:49.6), Sephora Wontor in 123rd (20:50.6), Selah-Marie Grogan in 132nd (20:59.0), Sheriane Greene in 133rd (20:59.2), Sophia Lehmer in 149th (21:26.1), and Claire Berman in 186th (23:04.5).

Sac-Joaquin section D-III winner and state qualifier Garrett Gough, a junior at NU, could not compete due to illness.

Bear River's lone competitor, Camden Criesco, placed 34th in the boys D-IV varsity race, finishing in a time of 16:38.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Sheriane Greene, member of the Nevada Union cross country team.