PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Garrett Gough dominates at Nevada Union Invitational, sets course record

Garrett Gough shined on his home course Saturday, breaking a 10-year-old record and dominating the boys varsity race at the Nevada Union Cross Country Invitational Saturday.

Competing against a field of 170 other runners, Gough took first place and set a new standard on the 3 mile course, finishing with a time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds. Gough's time was 14 seconds faster than the previous record and 33 seconds better than Saturday's second place finisher. The previous course record was set in 2008 by Davis' Matt Petersen (15:44).

Gough, a senior, is coming off a strong junior season in which he won the Sierra Foothill League championship, the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III championship and qualified for the CIF State Championships.

The Miners also got solid showings from Decker Krogh (17:17) who took 15th, Jake Slade (17:26) who placed 21st, Travis Selby (17:34) who finished 26th and Antonio Valenti (18:03) who came in 42nd.

Bear River also competed at the annual invitational. The Bruins were led by Sean Cullers (19:40) and Brekyn Vasquez (19:50).

As a team, the Miners placed second behind Placer, who was led by Jesus Guerra-Reyes (16:19) who was fourth individually. Bear River placed 19th as a team.

In the girls varsity race, Nevada Union was led by sophomore Mackenzie Morgan (20:59) who placed 19th in the field of 129 runners. Morgan was followed by Sephora Wontor (21:08) in 21st, Megan Schreck (21:32) in 26th and Caitlyn Sullivan (21:39) in 28th.

Bear River's top finisher was Grace McDaniel (22:59), who placed 51st. Del Oro freshman Riley Chamberlain (18:01) earned first in the field of 128 runners and set the girls course record for a freshman.

As a team, the Nevada Union girls placed fourth overall. Bear River was 12th as a team. Reed (Sparks, Nevada) took first place.

In the girls junior varsity race, it was Nevada Union's Hannah Tiffany outpacing the field to earn first place with a time of 22:22. Also earning top-10 finishes for NU was Alma Ramirez (24:25) in sixth and Sarah Skotnicki (25:22) in 10th place.

In the boys junior varsity competition, Ryan Morgan (18:18) led the Miners with a second place finish. NU's Cayden Hennessey (19:16) also had a strong showing, finishing 10th. As a team, NU's JV placed third behind second place Douglas and first place Del Oro.

In the boys frosh/soph race, NU was led by T.J. Parnow (18:51) in 13th place. Over in the girls frosh/soph race, the Miners got strong showings from Hannah Montgomery (21:38) who came in third, and Skyler Meinholz (23:22), who placed 13th.

