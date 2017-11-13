PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Bear River’s Criesco earns spot at state meet

With an impressive performance at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships Friday, Bear River's Camden Criesco punched his ticket to the CIF State meet.

Criesco, a senior, earned an at-large bid to the State meet after placing 10th overall in the Division-IV boys varsity race. Criesco finished the 5K course in a time of 16 minutes, 46 seconds.

Liberty Ranch's Collin Ullrich won the race with a mark of 15:58.4.

Criesco, who placed eighth in the D-IV race at the Subsection meet and took fourth at the Pioneer Valley League Championships, was Bear River's only male competitor.

The CIF State Championship meet is set for Nov. 25 at the Woodward Park Course in Fresno.

Bear River's girls team had a full squad at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships and took sixth place in the D-IV girls varsity race. Leading the Lady Bruins was Anna Larson with a 16th place finish in a time of 21:02.1. Bear River's Elaina Wargala (21:52.3) was 30th, Grace Billingsley (22:37.9) was 38th, Grace McDaniel (23:43.2) was 53rd and Katelyn Meylor (25:25.9) was 65th.

The sixth place finish marks the end of a resurgent season for the Bear River girls team, which made it to the Section Championships for the first time since 2012.

