PREP BASKETBALL: With effort and intensity Forest Lake Christian is off to strong start

It was nine months ago when Forest Lake Christian's girls basketball team made an incredible run to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI Championship Game.

That tight-knit group of Lady Falcons fell just short of winning the title, but it was an inspired effort by a nine-player team which had started the season 2-5 and finished 20-7.

Several key players from that team are back for another run. They are joined by new and talented teammates as well as a new head coach.

"I like the effort and intensity that we're getting on a daily basis," said head coach John McDaniel, who is in his first year with the team. "We have some players with experience and others who are new and haven't played for a while, but they've all stepped into some pretty big roles."

McDaniel coached Nevada Union's varsity girls squad from 2007-2015, making the playoffs seven times and winning two Sierra Foothill League titles along the way.

Despite graduating four seniors from last season's team, including their top scorer and rebounder, the current flock of Lady Falcons are off to a strong start this season, going 10-5 overall and 5-0 against Central Valley California League foes.

CVCL OUTLOOK

A season ago the Lady Falcons dominated the CVCL, going 10-0 en route to their first league title since 2008. They're a contender to win it again and currently sit atop the standings along with Sacramento Waldorf.

The CVCL expanded this season, going from six teams to eight. League regulars FLC, Woodland Christian (13-3, 4-1), Victory Christian (7-5, 2-2), Sacramento Waldorf (10-6, 4-0), Foresthill (3-11, 1-3) and Delta (2-7, 1-3) are joined by newcomers Futures (3-13, 0-5) and Encina Prep (1-8, 0-4). FLC's five league wins have come against Foresthill, Futures, Delta, Victory Christian and Woodland Christian.

"We definitely want to be a top-eight seed and get a home game, maybe two in the playoffs," McDaniel said. "The effort and intensity needs to be there consistently like it has been."

TALENTED FLOCK

Leading the Lady Falcons this season is junior guard Amber Jackson, an All-CVCL First Team Selection a season ago.

"(Jackson) is one of those kids who doesn't give up in any situation," McDaniel said. "She wants to play every minute of every game. If we're up 20 or down 20, she doesn't care, she's giving a 100-percent effort. She never gets tired. She's gifted athletically. She's learning to shoot the ball better this season and now she's confident to take the shot. And defensively, I don't know that there is a better player in our league. She is just amazing on both sides of the floor."

For the season, Jackson is averaging 15.9 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 1.9 assists.

FLC's leading scorer is Lily Sween, a standout volleyball player who is in her first season with the FLC varsity basketball team. The skilled forward leads the Lady Falcons in both points per game (16.1) and rebounds per game (9.0).

"She's such a gifted athlete," McDaniel said of Sween.

The Lady Falcons also boast hard-working role players in sophomore Ellie Wood (4.5 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, 2.9 steals), junior Bella O'Neill (3.2 points, 6.2 rebounds) and senior Breezy Adams (3.2 points, 4.3 rebounds), who were all members of last season's league championship team.

A key addition this season has been Ali McDaniel, a junior transfer, who recently concluded her sit-out period and in three games is averaging 9.3 points per game, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

A LITTLE HISTORY

The Lady Falcons have made the playoffs in six straight seasons, reaching the Section's Division VI title game a season ago. Forest Lake Christian has won three girls basketball section titles ('03, '04, '05) in school history. The Lady Falcons also have a state championship to their credit, winning the 2004 CIF Division V title over Mission Prep (San Luis Obispo).

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.