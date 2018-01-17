PREP BASKETBALL: Placer too much for Bear River

The Bear River girls basketball team never got going against Pioneer Valley League foe Placer, falling to the Hillgals, 63-35, Wednesday night at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium

"It wasn't our best effort," said Bruins head coach Randy Billingsley, whose team dug itself an early hole trailing by 21 points at the half. "We should be able to play with (Placer). It wasn't our best effort. That's all I can say."

Both squads came out fiesty, with the offenses driving to the hoop and drawing plenty of fouls early on. Placer did a good job of cashing in its opportunities at the stripe to build a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.

From there the Hillgals began to pick up the intensity and open up the court, flustering the Bruins with some good ball movement inside as they steamroll ahead, owning the second quarter and grabbing a 39-18 lead at the half.

Down the stretch Bear River had a few bright spots, getting some shots to fall, but to each time the Lady Bruins would inch closer Placer would deliver a hope-crushing blow and pull further ahead.

Sophomore Gabi Corralejo led the Lady Bruins with seven points, followed by Grace Billingsley and senior Kylee Dresbach-Hill, who each dropped in six. Senior Katelyn Meylor contributed five points.

Defensively, senior Mallory Rath stood tall grabbing eight boards, swatting five blocks and swiping five steals. Senior Karinne McDonald, junior Lacey Borchert and Dresbach-Hill each tallied five boards.

Placer (11-7, 1-1 PVL) was led by sophomore Anne Lillis, who rained all over the Bruins' parade with 16 points. Senior Stephanie Noble tossed in 10 points and Gwen Conlee added eight.

Bear River (12-5, 0-2 PVL) will continue to seek out its first league win when it hits the road Friday to take on Center.

Brian Shepard is a freelance sports writer who contributes to The Union regularly.