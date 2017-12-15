PREP BASKETBALL: NU tops River Valley, will face Placer for Chavez Classic title

The Nevada Union girls basketball team opened the Chavez Classic Basketball Tournament in Lincoln with a pair of convincing wins and will now face Placer for the championship.

On Thursday, the Lady Miners topped Oroville, 63-24, and on Friday they ripped past River Valley, 62-42.

The Lady Miners didn't waste anytime jumping on the Falcons from River Valley, leading 40-16 by halftime as they cruised to their fifth straight victory.

Leading the way for NU was junior post player Meadow Aragon with 25 points. Senior post player Greta Kramer added 22, and senior guard Mixtli Cortez chipped in 10 points. Hannah Lewis and Alexa Crabb also had strong all around games for the Lady Miners.

In Thursday's win over Oroville, Kramer led the way with 17 points, Cortez added 12 points and found her stroke from deep, hitting three 3-pointers. Crabb chipped in 10 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers. Aragon added nine points. And Leah Ellis and Savannah Betito had strong efforts off the bench.

Nevada Union (5-2) will face off with Placer in the tourney title game at 5:30 p.m. today. The Lady Miners and Placer have already matched up once this season with NU winning a close one, 54-48, Dec. 5.

