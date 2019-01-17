PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union tops Ponderosa; Bear River comes up clutch against Marysville; FLC surges past Sac Waldorf

The Lady Miners blasted past the Ponderosa Bruins, topping their Foothill Valley League foe, 59-30, Wednesday in Shingle Springs.

After a tight first quarter, Nevada Union's girls basketball team led 12-10. The Lady Miners really got going in the second quarter, scoring 21 points, including a 3-pointer by senior guard Molly Burton just before halftime which put NU up 33-18. The Lady Miners extended their lead to 50-26 after three quarters and cruised down the stretch.

Leading the Lady Miners was senior forward Meadow Aragon with 20 points. Sophomore guard Aijah King added 10 points. Junior forward Emerson Dunbar chipped in eight. Burton finished with six. And, Jordan Lucas and Maddy Zucca added four points each.

Nevada Union (12-9, 2-1 FVL) is currently in third place in the league standings, behind Lincoln (16-5, 3-0) and Placer (13-7, 3-0). Next up for the Lady Miners is a home bout with Lincoln at 7:30 p.m. today.

BEAR RIVER 51, MARYSVILLE 33

The Lady Bruins were clutch down the stretch as they knocked off Pioneer Valley League combatant Marysville on Wednesday.

Leading the Lady Bruins was junior Grace Billingsley and freshman Jordan Foster with 13 points each. Foster was impressive in the final stanza, going 8-for-8 from the free throw line to help seal the win. Senior Macey Borchert was also strong from the charity stripe, sinking 5-of-6 free throws in the fourth and finishing with seven points. In all the Lady Bruins hit 15 fourth quarter free throws in the win.

Junior point guard Gabi Correlejo added 12 points in the victory.

Wednesday's win concludes a three-game road stretch to start league play in which the Lady Bruins went 2-1.

Bear River (11-9, 2-1 PVL) is tied for second place in the league standings with Center (9-8, 2-1) and Lindhurst (3-13, 2-1). Colfax (17-3, 3-0) sits atop the PVL standings. Next up for the Lady Bruins is a home match at 7 p.m. today with Center.

The junior varsity Lady Bruins also got a win over Marysville Wednesday night, topping the Indians 69-61.

Leading the JV Lady Bruins was Grace McDaniel with 31 points.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 61, SAC WALDORF 40

With a big second half surge, the Lady Falcons soared past league foe Sac Waldorf, 61-40, Tuesday night.

Forest Lake Christian trailed 9-8 after one quarter and went into halftime down, 21-16, to their Central Valley California League oponnent. The Lady Falcons turned it around in the second half, outscoring Sac Waldorf, 24-5, in the third quarter and 21-14 in the fourth quarter to earn a 21-point victory.

Leading the Lady Falcons was junior guard Amber Jackson with 21 points, nine steals and four assists. Senior forward Lily Sween added 13 points to go with five rebounds and four steals. Junior Ali McDaniel followed with 12 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Sophomore Ellie Wood added seven points and pulled down seven rebounds. And, sophomore Sonja Sween chipped in six points and had four steals in the win.

Forest Lake Christian (13-5, 7-0 CVCL) sits atop the league standings. Next up for the Lady Falcons is a home game at 6 p.m. today against Delta.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.