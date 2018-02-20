PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union girls fall in 1st round of playoffs

For the second straight season Nevada Union and Sacramento met up in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section D-II girls basketball playoffs, and for the second year in a row it was the Dragons earning a lopsided victory.

The Lady Miners fell behind 14-6 after one quarter and trailed 25-19 at halftime. Sacramento would pull away in the third quarter and left with a 70-45 victory.

Leading Nevada Union was Greta Kramer with 12 points. Alexa Crabb added 11 points and Meadow Aragon chipped in 10 points.

The loss ends the season for the Lady Miners, who went 12-16 and earned the No. 12 seed in the D-II bracket. Sacramento (18-10) is the No. 5 seed.

