PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union, Forest Lake Christian hit the road for NorCal tourney openers

The high school basketball postseason continues this week with the top teams from all over the state battling it out in the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal and SoCal tourneys.

The girls hoops teams from Nevada Union and Forest Lake Christian are both in the mix with the Lady Miners claiming the No. 13 seed in the Division IV NorCal bracket, and the Lady Falcons landing the No. 5 seed in the D-VI NorCals.

Nevada Union (20-11) will travel to face the No. 4 seed Oakland Tech Bulldogs (25-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Oakland Tech is into the tourney after losing to Oakland High School in the Oakland Section Championship. As a team, the Bulldogs average 58.6 points per game while allowing 37.2. They are led by senior guard Tiffany Siu, who averages 13.4 points per game.

The Lady Miners are into NorCals after reaching the Sac-Joaquin Section D-III semifinals, where they fell to eventual section champ Bradshaw Christian. Nevada Union is led by senior forward Meadow Aragon, who averaged 25.3 points per game across three section playoff games.

The Lady Falcons (22-6) are in the D-VI NorCals for a second straight season, earning their spot by reaching the section's D-VI championship game. They will travel to Fremont to take on the No. 4 seed California School for the Deaf Eagles (26-3) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Eagles grabbed a first round home game after winning the North Coast Section D-VI Championship.

The D-VI NorCal bracket is only eight teams, compared to 16 for the upper divisions, and does not have a SoCal counterpart.

For a complete look at all the CIF NorCal and SoCal brackets visit http://www.cifstate.org.