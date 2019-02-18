PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union, Forest Lake Christian gear up for semifinal bouts

After a thrilling and hard-fought opening week to the postseason, two local basketball teams are left standing.

The Lady Miners from Nevada Union and Lady Falcons from Forest Lake Christian both remain on the hunt for a Sac-Joaquin Section championship and both will be hosting semifinal bouts today.

"The only people who expected us to be here is us," said Nevada Union head coach Jenn Krill, whose team is in the Division III semifinals after topping No. 12 Cordova, 62-47, in the first round and No. 4 Manteca, 52-46, in the second round.

Krill and the No. 5 seed Lady Miners (20-10) will face off with No. 8 Bradshaw Christian (16-13) at 7 p.m. today in Nevada Union's West Gym, also known as the 'House of Pain.'

"We're pretty loose. I think we're confident, not cocky," said Krill. "We don't have anyone who has experience playing this deep (into the playoffs), but we don't feel the moment is too big."

Over at Forest Lake Christian, the No. 1 seed Lady Falcons (21-5) are in the D-VI semifinals after beating Sacramento Adventist, 51-38, in the second round. FLC had a bye through the first round. Now, the Lady Falcons will face No. 4 Ripon Christian (18-9), who beat FLC in the D-VI title game a season ago.

Recommended Stories For You

"We're excited," said FLC head coach John McDaniel. "Both teams are a year older, a year better, so we will see what happens."

The Lady Falcons and Ripon Christian are set to tip off at 7 p.m. today at FLC.

LADY MINERS vs. THE PRIDE

The Lady Miners come into the semifinals on a six-game winning streak. They average 52.5 points per game and allow just 44 on average. Through two playoff games, NU is averaging 57 points per game and giving up just 46.5 per game.

The Lady Miners are led by a pair of post players in senior Meadow Aragon (19.8 points per game, 12.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals, two blocks) and junior Emerson Dunbar (10 points per game, eight rebounds), but also get strong guard play from senior Molly Burton (5.9 points per game, 1.8 steals) and sophomore Aijah King (6.5 points per game, 3.8 assists and two steals).

Nevada Union has been solid on their home court all season, posting a 9-2 record in the House of Pain, including a playoff win over Cordova.

"We find different ways to win, which is important," said Krill. "We don't want to be one dimensional … We're a pretty tight group that rallies and plays together. We really embrace teamwork and it will take everybody for us to win."

The Lady Miners are facing a Pride team that won a share of the Sierra Valley Conference title and upset No. 1 seed Vanden, 61-53, in the second round of the playoffs.

"They are a really athletic group and they have a bunch of good 3-point shooters," said Krill, adding, "we have to crash the boards and not allow second shots."

The Pride is led by 5-foot, 9-inch junior guard Anaya Mejia (18.3 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals) and 5-foot, 8-inch senior guard Cookie Marques (12.5 points per game, 3.5 assists).

As a team, the Pride averages 55.3 points per game and allows 52.3.

LADY FALCONS vs. LADY KNIGHTS

Forest Lake Christian heads into the semifinals on a 12-game win streak and on the heels of a second round playoff game in which they needed a 13-0 fourth quarter run to advance.

The Lady Falcons boast a talented group that averages 50.3 points per game. But where FLC is at its best is on defense, where they allow just 35.6 points per game and average 16.3 steals per contest.

"For us, it's always about defense," said McDaniel. "We've been good on defense all season and we want to keep that up."

Leading the Lady Falcons is junior guard Amber Jackson (16 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 5.3 steals). Junior guard Ali McDaniel (9.5 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists) is a force in the backcourt as well.

In the post, FLC leans on senior forward Lily Sween who is averaging 15.7 points per game to go with 9.2 rebounds and 3.4 steals.

The Lady Falcons also get strong play from sophomore guard Ellie Wood, junior guard Bella O'Neill, sophomore forward Soja Sween and senior forward Breezy Adams.

Ripon, the reigning D-VI champs, enter the semifinals after crushing Turlock Christian, 67-30, in the second round.

As a team, the Lady Knights average 50.3 points per game while allowing 40.3 per game. They are led by junior Morgan Val Elderen, who leads the team in points per game (14.1), rebounds (8), assists (6.2) and steals (2). Ripon Christian also has strong players in Rilee Clark (9.3 points per game) and Renae Heida (9 points per game, 5.3 rebounds).

"They have a good system," said McDaniel. "They are a team that knows what they are doing."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.