PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union falls to El Camino in NUIT semis

Despite a strong effort in the fourth quarter, the Miners couldn't quite pull out the comeback victory Friday night, falling to the El Camino Eagles, 52-49, in the Nevada Union Invitational Tournament semifinals.

"We're a fairly athletic team, but tonight we played a team that was equally athletic and their length at times was an issue for us," Nevada Union head coach Mark Casey said. "They made it hard for us to do what we wanted to do."

The three point loss is made a little more painful by the fact it was aided by a scorekeeping error that took three points off NU's tally between the third and fourth quarters.

With the Miners trailing 42-33 late in the third quarter, NU guard Hayden Fay hit his fifth 3-pointer of the game just as the final seconds of the quarter ticked down to make it 42-36. While the points went up on the scoreboard, the official scorekeepers for both teams missed it and before the start of the fourth quarter the points were taken off the board, putting NU in a nine-point hole rather than a six-point hole to start the fourth quarter.

Fay would finish with six made 3-pointers in the game, but only five counted.

The Miners came out of the gates hot, racing out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter. The Eagles battled back in the second quarter and tied the game at 22-22 by halftime.

Aided by the scoring error, the Eagles led by nine after three, but the Miners didn't go quietly.

They rallied to within two at 48-46, but would get no closer.

"In the fourth quarter we were gutty," Casey said. "My kids played hard, they're physical and gosh darn we had chances, but we had some big turnovers in the last minute.

"At the end of the day I'm just frustrated we couldn't pull it out. I thought we played good enough to take them."

Leading Nevada Union was the Fay brothers Hayden and Dawson. Hayden Fay tallied 15 points (officially) and Dawson Fay led all Miners with 19 points to go with eight rebounds. Fifteen of Dawson Fay's 19 points came in the second half.

Nevada Union sophomore Justin Gardner added nine points, grabbed eight rebounds, doled out six assists and snagged four steals. Senior guard Jack Fraser chipped in six points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Leading the Eagles was Michael Robinson with 12 points and Hayden Watts with 11 points.

The Miners (4-2) will now face the loser of the Burbank vs. Reno matchup in the third place game at 2 p.m. today. El Camino will take on the winner of the Burbank vs. Reno game in the NUIT championship game at 3:30 p.m. today.

Girls basketball

Bear River 66, Colusa 25

The Lady Bruins opened the Durham Trojan Classic with a dominating effort over Colusa Thursday night.

Bear River grabbed an 18-11 edge after one quarter and created more separation in the second quarter to take a 42-21 lead into halftime. The Lady Bruins didn't slow down in the second half, outscoring Colusa 19-2 in the third quarter and 24-4 across the final two quarters.

Leading the Bear River attack was senior guard Katelyn Meylor with 21 points, six steals and three assists. Senior forward Mallory Rath added 11 points and grabbed a team high six rebounds. Senior guards Kylee Dresbach-Hill and Kayla Toft each added 11 points in the win.

The Lady Bruins (4-1) faced off with tourney host Durham in the late game Friday.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.