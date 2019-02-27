PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union falls in 1st round of NorCal tourney

The Lady Miners' season came to a close Tuesday night after falling on the road to Oakland Tech, 67-51, in the first round of the CIF NorCal Division-IV Girls Basketball Tournament.

Facing the No. 4 seed Bulldogs (26-6), the No. 13 seed Lady Miners (20-12) came out strong and grabbed a 22-19 first quarter lead thanks to a strong effort from Meadow Aragon, who scored 18 first quarter points.

"Best half I've ever seen her play, and I've seen some good halves over the past four years," said Nevada Union head coach Jenn Krill.

Aragon would finish the night with a game-high 26 points. The senior forward has impressed throughout the playoffs, notching 22 or more points in all four of NU's postseason games, averaging 25.5 points per game across the Section and NorCal tourneys.

Oakland Tech rallied in the second quarter, though, and outscored the Lady Miners, 15-7, to take a 34-29 advantage into halftime.

The Bulldogs extended their lead in the third before putting the game out of reach in the fourth.

Oakland Tech was led by Stephanie Okowi with 25 points, Tiffany Siu 14 points with and Jordan Smith with 13 points.

The loss concludes a season in which Nevada Union won 20 games, placed second in the Foothill Valley League, reached the Sac-Joaquin Section D-III semifinals and earned a bid to the NorCal tourney.

The Lady Miners bid farewell to five seniors in guard Molly Burton, guard Leah Ellis, forward Savannah Betito, forward Jordan Lucas and Aragon, a four-year varsity player who has committed to attend and play for Western Oregon University.

"Couldn't be more proud of this team and our efforts," Krill said. "Our seniors will be greatly missed. Been fortunate to have them all. Molly, Leah and Savannah for two, Jordan for one, and Meadow for four. Very appreciative of the time I've had with them and look forward to seeing where they all go with their futures."

The Lady Miners will return starters in forward Emerson Dunbar, guard Aijah King and guard Maddy Zucca next season.

Oakland Tech moves on to face No. 5 Redwood in the second round Thursday.

TOURNEY NOTES

The No. 10 seed Colfax Lady Falcons, competing in the D-IV bracket, fell in the first round to No. 7 seed Foothill, 45-40. In the D-III tourney, No. 10 Placer lost to No. 7 Lick-Wilmerding (San Francisco) in the first round. In a D-III shocker, No. 16 Union Mine upset No. 1 Christian Brothers, 54-47.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.