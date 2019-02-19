PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union can’t keep up with Bradshaw Christian, falls in D-III semis

Nevada Union's girls basketball team had its run through the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs come to a close after falling, 73-52, to a hot-shooting Bradshaw Christian squad Tuesday night.

Competing on their home floor in the Division III semifinals, the No. 5 seed Lady Miners (20-11) struggled to get their offense going and the No. 8 seed Pride (17-13) had no such issues.

Bradshaw Christian had four players score in double-digits and hit 12 3-pointers as a team. The Lady Miners had one player reach double-digits in scoring and sank just three 3-pointers.

"We had a hard time scoring," said Nevada Union head coach Jenn Krill, who led the Lady Miners to their third straight playoff appearance and first semifinal in more than 15 years. "We just couldn't buy buckets from anywhere, almost all game."

The Lady Miners started the game cold and fell behind 8-0 before senior forward Meadow Aragon powered them back into it, showing off her inside game and scoring 11 first quarter points. Despite Aragon's efforts, NU trailed 22-13 after one.

Bradshaw Christian extended its lead in the second quarter and took a 34-19 edge into halftime.

Nevada Union came out of the break with some intensity and cut the deficit to 12 after an Aragon free throw and an Aijah King drive and score. But, the Pride went on a 16-3 run and led by as many as 25 in the third quarter.

The Lady Miners refused to go quietly and cut the Bradshaw Christian lead down to 15 in the fourth quarter, but that was as close as they would get.

Aragon, a Western Oregon University commit, was the lone bright spot for NU's offense as the four-year varsity player tallied a game-high 28 points to go with eight rebounds and two blocks. Aragon received a standing ovation from the NU fans when she came off the floor with about a minute left in the game.

King, a sophomore guard, was NU's second leading scorer with nine points. Senior guard Molly Burton added six points.

"I'm proud of them," Krill said of her team. "We fought the whole way through. The crowd was awesome tonight. And, we're lucky that the season doesn't have to end tonight. We just got to rally together, move forward and go on to the next part of the playoffs."

The Lady Miners' run at a section title may be over, but because they were among the final four Sac-Joaquin Section Division III teams they have earned a bid to next week's CIF NorCal Tournament.

Bradshaw Christian was led by senior guard Cookie Marques with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Junior guard Jordan Patterson Reid added 20 points and hit four from deep. Senior guard Jasalyn Brown chipped in 16 points, including five from beyond the arc. Junior guard Anaya Mejia followed with 10 points.

The Pride will face No. 2 seed Christian Brothers in the D-III championship Friday or Saturday at the Golden 1 Center. Christian Brothers topped Placer, 56-49, in the other D-III semifinal.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com..