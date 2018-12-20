PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union boys, girls stumble in Mike Takayama Tournament openers

Thursday night the Nevada Union girls and boys basketball teams made the trip down I-80 to take on an old Sierra Foothill League foe. In the first game of the Mike Takayama Memorial Tournament Nevada Union would take on Granite Bay.

Both teams have shared a large amount of history over the years including playing each other twice a year in league. So when the Lady Miners found themselves facing off against the same Granite Bay team they saw just three days prior, the familiarity was already there.

In that game Monday night, the Lady Miners won a thriller by the slim margin of 61-57. Thursday night offered the opposite result, not in the Miners favor.

Early on, it looked like Nevada Union might be able to run away with the game by virtue of their fast paced offense. The Miners even lead Granite Bay 18-10 after one period of play.

Once the second quarter began, everything changed. Nevada Union star Meadow Aragon picked up her third foul midway through the second quarter, which forced her to stay out of the action. Without Aragon, the Miners offense was slowed down and held in check by Granite Bay's viscous press break. The Grizzlies took advantage of Nevada Union's turnovers and Aragon's limited action to take a 32-24 lead at the half.

"I think when (Meadow) got in foul trouble it mentally took us out of the game," Nevada Union girls head coach Jenn Krill said. "She leads (our team) in every category, so not having her out there hurt us."

Nevada Union couldn't find their footing in the second half, trailing by as many as 27 points. A late push by the lady Miners wasn't enough in a 66-46 defeat.

"I think as the (second half) went on our guards lost confidence," Krill said on the big second half deficit. "(After the first quarter), we started turning the ball over and we couldn't make our shots. The wheels just fell off in the second half."

Despite the limited action, Aragon would go on to lead the Miners with 11 points, followed by Molly Burton with 10.

The Lady Miners won't have much time to rest and will look to bounce back versus the host team Del Oro Friday night. Nevada Union will then close the tournament with another SFL team in Whitney on Saturday.

"I think it will help us a lot," Krill said on playing SFL teams in the preseason. "It is just going to make us better and prepare us for league more."

Similarly to the girls game, the Nevada Union boys found themselves with a first quarter lead that ending up slipping away. In a defensive slugfest, Nevada Union fell to Granite Bay 41-29. The 29 points scored by the Miners Thursday night was the lowest of the season.

"Tonight was just one of those nights where we got shots and looks we wanted but we couldn't convert," Nevada Union boys head coach Mark Casey said on the season low scoring mark. "If you score 29 points in a high school basketball game, you are going to struggle to win."

After the first quarter, Nevada Union found themselves up 9-4 thanks to a buzzer beater three by Ryan Werner. The buzzer beater spark wouldn't last long, as Nevada Union saw Granite Bay jump out to a 15-14 halftime advantage.

In the third quarter is where things slipped away from Nevada Union and Granite Bay shifted the momentum for good.

"(In the second half) is where I thought the momentum shifted," Casey said. "They came out and hit a few big shots early which helped them get a 7 point lead. In a defensive game like tonight, that's a big lead."

In the fourth quarter is where the Grizzlies put Nevada Union's hopes away. With Nevada Union forced to foul to extend the game, Granite Bay hit their free throws down the stretch en route to a 41-30 victory over the Miners.

"I thought our team hung around till the very end tonight," Casey said. "We just couldn't cut into the initial pop they gave us in the third quarter which was the difference."

The boys will close out the tournament versus a newly ramped Del Oro team Friday. That same Del Oro team received five of their multi-sport athletes back from football. The Miners will close out the tournament versus Whitney Saturday, which will take them to the end of non-conference play.

"It's a very tough schedule," Casey said on playing three SFL teams throughout the tournament. "We hope that the tough non-conference play will pay off when we hit FVL play."

Cameron Salerno is a freelance sports writer. Follow him on Twitter @camsalerno23.