PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union boys fall in Kendall Arnett Consolation Championship

Competing in the Kendall Arnett Tournament Consolation Championship, the Miners couldn't keep up with the Cougars from Foothill (Palo Cedro), falling 61-50 at Placer High School Saturday.

Nevada Union (7-11) fell behind 24-14 after one quarter, but trimmed the deficit to four by halftime. Foothill extended its lead in the third quarter, though, and pulled away in the fourth.

Leading the Miners was David O'Looney with 19 points. The senior post player was also named to the All-Tournament Team. Freshmen forward Milo Goehring added 10 points in the loss.

The Miners will now turn their attention to Foothill Valley League play, which tips off Jan 8. at Placer.

FRESHMEN: With a 60-53 victory over Mosman, a traveling team from Australia, the Nevada Union freshmen captured third place in the Freshmen Tiger Classic at Roseville High School.

Corey Ellis led the way with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Benn Glorfield added 12, Gabe Baker scored 11 and Cassius Courtney chipped in with eight.

In a closely contested game throughout the previous day, the Miners were defeated by Clayton Valley of Concord 59-56. Ellis scored 18, Courtney had 16 to go along with 17 rebounds and Baker added 10. Ellis was named to the All-Tournament Team.

With their 2-1 tournament performance the freshmen Miners are now 7-7 on the season. Nevada Union travels to Bear River on Friday to take on the Bruins in their final game before the start of league play.

COLFAX 71, BEAR RIVER 51

Facing off in the Colfax Falcon Shootout, it was the host Falcons topping Pioneer Valley League rival Bear River Saturday.

Leading the Bruins was Adam Malik with 17 points. Bear River junior guard Brekyn Vasquez earned All-Tournament honors.

Colfax was led by Maxx Wolff with 23 points.

Next up for the Bruins (8-5) is a non-league home bout against El Dorado at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NU WINS 2 OF 3 AT VARSITY ELITE TOURNEY

The Lady Miners opened the Varsity Elite Tournament in Nevada with wins over Damonte Ranch and Rocklin before falling to McQueen in the finale.

Nevada Union topped Damonte Ranch 48-44 on Thursday, getting a big game from Meadow Aragon with 18 points.

On Friday, the Lady Miners bested former Sierra Foothill League foe Rocklin, 57-46. Emerson Dunbar led the way with 16 points. Molly Burton followed with 13 points. Aragon added 12 points. Sophomore guard Aijah King chipped in with four points and played strong defense all game against Rocklin's top scorer.

In the finale, NU struggled to score and fell to McQueen 44-33.

Next up for the Lady Miners (9-8) is a non-league home game against Sheldon at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

FRESHMEN: Nevada Union's freshmen girls kept their perfect record in tact and claimed another tourney title over the weekend when they went 3-0 at the Woodcreek Frosh Tournament.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.