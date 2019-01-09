PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union boys drop hard-fought bout with Placer; Bear River boys fall to Foothill

Nevada Union's boys basketball team opened Foothill Valley League play on the road Tuesday, facing a tough Placer Hillmen squad at their place.

The Miners battled the Hillmen closely all game, but fell in the end, 51-47, in the league opener for both teams.

Nevada Union (7-12, 0-1 FVL) held Placer (11-8, 1-0) to just six points in the first quarter, but only managed six themselves, and after a hard-fought second quarter went into halftime trailing 20-18. After three quarters, Placer led by three and outscored NU 19-18 in the fourth to pull out the four-point victory.

"We defended them very, very well and gave ourselves chances to win this game," said NU head coach Mark Casey. "But, turnovers continue to plague us a bit."

Placer came into the game averaging 63 points per game and the Miners held them to just 51.

Leading the Miners was senior forward David O'Looney with 21 points. Senior guard Ryan Werner added 11 points and freshman post player Milo Goehring chipped in 10 points.

The loss drops NU to 7-12 overall and 0-1 in FVL play. The Miners are back at it at 7:30 p.m. today when they host Oakmont at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

FOOTHILL 73, BEAR RIVER 63

After falling behind early, the Bruins basketball team charged back in the fourth quarter, but came up short, dropping their Pioneer Valley League opener to Foothill Tuesday.

Playing on the road at Foothill, the Bruins trailed 23-14 after one quarter and went into halftime down 39-27. Trailing 61-42 after three quarters, the Bruins outscored the Mustangs 21-12 in the final stanza, but it was too little, too late.

Leading the Bruins were juniors Justin Powell and Brekyn Vasquez with 18 points each. Powell hit six 3-pointers in the loss.

Next up for the Bruins is their PVL home opener against Marysville at 7 p.m. today at Bear River's Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.