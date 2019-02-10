PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian hoops teams discover playoff paths

The playoffs are here and basketball squads from Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian will be competing for Sac-Joaquin Section championships.

The Lady Miners, Lady Bruins and Lady Falcons are all in the mix along with the boys teams from Bear River and FLC.

GIRLS PLAYOFFS

The Lady Miners are the No. 5 seed in the girls Division III bracket and will be hosting No. 12 Cordova at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the West Gym.

Nevada Union earned its first round home game after going 18-12 overall and finishing second in the Foothill Valley League with a mark of 8-2. It's the third straight time the Lady Miners have made the playoffs under head coach Jenn Krill. Cordova is 19-7 overall and placed second in the Greater Sacramento League.

Bear River's Lady Bruins are the No. 16 seed in D-IV after posting a 15-12 overall record and placing third in the Pioneer Valley League with a 6-4 league mark. They will host No. 17 seed Natomas (10-14) at 7 p.m. today at Jack R. McCrory Gymnasium in the first round. It's the fourth straight time the Lady Bruins are in the playoffs, and third in a row under head coach Randy Billingsley.

FLC's Lady Falcons (20-5) soar into the playoffs on a 11-game winning streak and on the heels of their second straight Central Valley California League title. They are the No. 1 seed in the D-VI bracket, have a bye through the first round and will host the winner of the No. 8 Sacramento Adventist vs. No. 9 Victory Christian matchup at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Falcons were the runner up in D-VI a season ago and are in the playoffs for the seventh time in a row. This will be their first trek into the postseason under head coach John McDaniel.

BOYS PLAYOFFS

Co-head coaches Jeff Bickmore and Ralph Lewis have the Bear River boys hoops team back in the playoffs for the first time since 2009. The Bruins are the No. 8 seed in D-IV after going 15-11 overall and finishing in a tie for third in the PVL with a mark of 6-4. They will host No. 9 seed Calaveras at 7 p.m. Wednesday at McCrory Gym.

The Falcons from FLC are in the postseason for the 3rd straight time, and first under head coach LaRon Gordon, who took over the program this season. The Falcons landed the No. 5 seed in the D-VI playoffs after going 13-13 overall and closing tied for third in the CVCL standings with a mark of 7-7. They tipoff the playoffs at home against No. 12 seed Freedom Christian at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

