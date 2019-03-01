PREP BASKETBALL: Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christan standouts net league accolades

The local high school hoops scene featured plenty of talent during the 2018-19 season and it didn't go unnoticed by the competition. Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian combined to have 22 all-leaguers, including a pair of MVPs in Meadow Aragon (Foothill Valley League) and Amber Jackson (Central Valley California League).

Here's a brief look at each of the standouts who grabbed all-league honors this season:

MVPs

Meadow Aragon, Sr., Nevada Union

Aragon was dominant in her senior campaign, leading the Lady Miners to a second place finish in FVL play and league Co-MVP honors. The skilled forward led the FVL in points per game (19.8) and rebounding (12.1). She posted double-doubles in seven of 10 league games, and Western Oregon University commit notched 20-or more points in six league games, with a high of 37 coming against Oakmont.

Amber Jackson, Jr., Forest Lake Christian

Jackson is a big reason the Lady Falcons won their second straight CVCL title and why they are still competing in the postseason. The junior is the CVCL MVP after distinguishing herself as the league's top defender and finishing second in the league in scoring (16.1 points per game). Jackson led the league in steals with five per game. The 5-foot, 8-inch guard is an all around player who is also averaging 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

FIRST TEAMERS

Sarah Aanenson, Jr., Bear River

Aanenson shined in her first season with the Lady Bruins and for her efforts is an All-Pioneer Valley League First Teamer. The speedy guard led Bear River with 9.1 points per game to with 5.4 rebounds.

Emerson Dunbar, Jr., Nevada Union

Dunbar is a All-FVL First Teamer after proving herself a force in the paint and solid second option for the Lady Miners. Dunbar averaged 10 points per game and eight rebounds.

Jordan Foster, Fr., Bear River

Foster earned All-PVL First Team honors after a stellar freshman season in which she notched 7.7 points per game and 6.9 rebounds.

Milo Goehring, Fr., Nevada Union

The 6-foot, 5-inch Goehring showed the varsity stage wasn't too big and impressed during his freshman season, notching 9.1 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and two assists during league play. For his efforts Goehring landed on the All-FVL First Team.

Aijah King, So., Nevada Union

King worked her way into the starting lineup as a sophomore and proved she belonged on a nightly basis. The talented guard is an All-FVL First Teamer after leading the Lady Miners in assists with 3.8 per game to with 6.5 points and 2 steals.

Caleb Lowry, Jr., Bear River

Lowry is a skilled scorer and big reason for the Bruins success this season. He is an All-PVL First Teamer for the first time after running the point during a resurgent season for the Bruins.

J.R. Molloy, Jr., Forest Lake Christian

Molloy is an athletic small forward who can take over a game at any time. The impressive junior averaged 20.7 points per game and 9.1 rebounds. Molloy scored 30 or more in three league games with a season high of 41 coming against Futures.

David O'Looney, Sr., Nevada Union

O'Looney is an All-FVL First Teamer after showcasing his ability to score, rebound and block this season. The 6-foot, 7-inch forward averaged a double-double during the league season, notching 21.7 points per game and 11.4 rebounds to go with 2.5 blocks.

Justin Powell, Jr., Bear River

Powell is a sharp shooting guard who helped the Bruins earn their first league wins since 2015 and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Powell is an All-PVL First Teamer in his second season on the Bruins varsity team.

Lily Sween, Sr.,

Forest Lake Christian

Sween is an All-CVCL First Teamer after a very productive senior season in which the forward posted 15.5 points per game, nine rebounds and 3.8 steals.

SECOND TEAMERS

Macey Borchert, Sr.,

Bear River

Borchert is an All-PVL Second Teamer after a senior season in which she averaged five points per game, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game while helping the Lady Bruins place third in PVL play.

Molly Burton, Sr., Nevada Union

Burton is an All-FVL Second Teamer after a gritty senior campaign in which the guard was a force on defense and a scoring threat from deep on offense.

Gabi Corralejo, Jr., Bear River

Corralejo impressed as Bear River's point guard and defensive tone-setter all season. The tenacious defender and skilled scorer is an All-PVL Second Teamer after averaging 3.2 steals per game and scoring in double-digits in five of the team's 10 league bouts.

Ali McDaniel, Jr.,

Forest Lake Christian

McDaniel earned All-CVCL Second Team honors after stuffing the stat sheet all season. The skilled point guard averaged 10.3 points per game, 6.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

Brad Smith, Jr., Bear River

The powerful and athletic Smith had a strong junior season for the Bruins, giving them a rebounding and scoring force in the paint. He is an All-PVL Second Teamer in his third season with the Bear River varsity team.

Brekyn Vasquez, Jr.,

Bear River

Vasquez is an undersized post player, but that didn't stop him from imposing his will in the paint. The athletic and balanced player is an All-PVL Second Teamer in his third stint with Bear River's varsity squad.

Ryan Werner, Sr., Nevada Union

Werner grabbed an All-FVL Second Team nod after a solid senior season in which he posted 10.2 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists during league play.

HONORABLE MENTION

Simon Blackburn, Jr. Forest Lake Christian

Blackburn is an All-CVCL honrable mention selection after averaging 11.3 points per game and 5.9 assists.

Luke Gilliland, Jr. Forest Lake Christian

Gilliland earned All-CVCL honorable mention honors after a junior season in which he averaged 12.6 points per game and 3.2 assists.

Ellie Wood, So.,

Forest Lake Christian

Wood is a hard-playing guard who does lots of little things that help the Lady Falcons be successful. Wood has averaged 5.1 points per game, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.