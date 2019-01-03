PREP BASKETBALL: Molloy leads Forest Lake Christian past Futures

Behind a huge game from J.R. Molloy, the Forest Lake Christian boys basketball team topped league foe Futures, 73-68, Wednesday night.

Molloy, a junior forward, led the way with 41 points and eight rebounds to lift the Falcons over their Central Valley California League combatant. The 6-foot, 3-inch Molloy went 16-for-23 from the field and hit all nine of his free throw attempts. He also nabbed two steals and doled out two assists in the game. For the season, Molloy is averaging 24.6 points per game and 8.5 rebounds.

FLC junior guard Luke Gilliland added 14 points and grabbed six rebounds. Freshman forward David Shumakker chipped in nine points in the win.

The Falcons jumped out to a 20-12 first quarter lead and went into halftime up 36-30. Futures rallied to tie the game at 50-50 after three quarters, but FLC responded with 23 fourth quarter points to earn the league victory.

The Falcons (8-7, 2-1 CVCL) are on the road today at Victory Christian.

Girls basketball

Recommended Stories For You

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 51,

FUTURES 37

The Lady Falcons remain unbeaten in CVCL play after knocking off Futures Wednesday night.

Leading Forest Lake Christian was senior forward Lily Sween with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Junior guard Amber Jackson added 14 points and nabbed five steals. Sophomore guard Ellie Wood chipped in nine points and grabbed four steals. Bella O'Neill followed with six points and a team-high 12 rebounds. And, Ali McDaniel scored four points to go with seven rebounds and two steals.

The Lady Falcons, who are the defending CVCL champs, are now 8-4 overall and 3-0 in league play. Next up for FLC is a road game today at Victory Christian.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.