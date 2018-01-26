PREP BASKETBALL: Miners upset Del Oro in OT

The Nevada Union boys basketball team came up big on Homecoming Night, earning an overtime victory over Sierra Foothill League foe Del Oro, 63-58, Friday.

Playing in front of a large crowd at Albert Ali Gymnasium, The Miners jumped out to a 16-9 lead after one quarter. Del Oro stormed back in the second quarter and took a 27-20 lead into halftime. Nevada Union would rally in the third and pulled to within one at 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

A tightly contested fourth quarter came down to the final seconds as Del Oro held a 52-49 lead with about 8 ticks left on the clock. The Miners' first shot attempt to tie the game missed, but junior forward Dawson Fay pulled down the rebound, passed the ball out to his brother Hayden Fay who sank a 3-pointer to tie the game as the buzzer sounded.

The Miners would go on to outscore Del Oro, 11-6, in overtime to earn their first SFL win of the season.

"It's been a hard season, but this is a big time win," Nevada Union head coach Mark Casey said.

Senior point guard Jack Fraser never came off the floor and led NU with 19 points. Senior guard Hayden Fay finished with 12 points. And, junior David O'Looney came off the bench to pour in 12 points.

Sophomore standout Justin Gardner added six points, and led the Miners on multiple levels.

"Justin Gardner made us as tough as any team could be," Casey said. "Physically and emotionally he was a leader. In my opinion, this was his best game of the year. He did everything for us and he never came off the floor. He was our glue guy. He did everything for us."

The victory snaps a six-game losing streak in league play for the Miners.

Next up for Nevada Union (7-15, 1-6 SFL) is a road bout with Folsom Tuesday.