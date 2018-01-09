PREP BASKETBALL: Miners top Chico, fall to Woodcreek

Behind a balanced scoring attack and a stout defensive effort the Nevada Union boys basketball team earned a 55-47 non-league road victory over the Chico Panthers Monday.

The Miners trailed early and fell behind 20-12 in the second quarter. They would find their stride, though, outscoring Chico 13-2 to end the half.

Coming out of the break the Miners stayed hot and went on a 15-0 run, grabbing a 40-22 edge midway through the third quarter and cruising to victory from there.

Leading the Miners was sophomore guard Justin Gardner and junior forward Dawson Fay with 12 points each. Senior point guard Jack Fraser added 10 points and senior guard Hayden Fay chipped in nine points.

The victory over Chico snapped a three-game losing skid for Nevada Union. It was also the Miners' final non-league game of the season.

The Miners jumped back into Sierra Foothill League play Tuesday, falling to Woodcreek at home, 62-43.

Fraser led NU against Woodcreek, scoring a team-high 13 points.

Next up for the Miners (6-12, 0-3 SFL) is a road bout against SFL foe Rocklin (8-9, 0-2 SFL) next Tuesday.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.