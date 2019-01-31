PREP BASKETBALL: Miners survive late comeback, keep playoff hopes alive

ROSEVILLE — Wednesday night's contest may have been Oakmont's homecoming game, but Nevada Union knew they needed to come out of Roseville and return home to Grass Valley with nothing short of a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Behind 23 points from David O'Looney, 12 points apiece from Ryan Werner and Milo Goehring the Miners boys basketball team did just that.

Nevada Union almost saw an 18 point lead with five minutes and some change to go slip away, but the Miners held on down the stretch and left Roseville with a, 62-58, victory.

"Our mindset coming into tonight's game was it was an elimination game for us," Nevada Union head coach Mark Casey said. "I was really proud of how we separated ourselves with our play tonight in those first few quarters."

Nevada Union never trailed throughout the contest and controlled the glass. A major height advantage by the Miners was key according to coach Casey.

"I thought our team won the battle inside tonight," Casey said. "Their weakness was the lack of size, which is our strength. I thought if you take away that last five minutes, we did everything we wanted to tonight."

Heading into the half up 32-24 and leading 48-38 going into the fourth, a victory seemed all but likely for the Miners. But the Vikings had other plans and when Ryan Werner picked up his fourth foul sending him to the bench, Oakmont capitalized.

Trailing by 18 with 5:38 to go, Oakmont put the full court press on the Miners, forcing turnovers and getting second-chance points in the process. Ultimately Oakmont cut the Miners lead all the way down to three on multiple occasions.

After a made 3-point bucket by Oakmont to cut the lead down to three with 11.6 seconds to go, the Vikings were forced to foul Goehring. He would go on to make one of two free throws to seal the 62-58 victory for the Miners.

"Our team is still learning on the fly because of our lack of experience in games situations like this," Casey said. "We are still learning how to win and how to close out games. I was really proud of our resilience on the road tonight."

The win puts Nevada Union in prime position to make the postseason and all but mathematically eliminates Oakmont in the process.

The next test for Nevada Union (11-14, 4-3 Foothill Valley League) is senior night at Albert Ali Gymnasium against Ponderosa (13-11, 5-2) on Friday. The Miners are currently tied for third in the FVL with Lincoln (16-9, 4-3). A win over Ponderosa would bump the Miners into a tie for second place. Placer (16-9, 6-1) sits in first. The top three teams in the FVL get automatic bids to the playoffs.

"It absolutely is," Casey said on if Friday's game is a must win. "We have their attention and with it being senior night as well it will be a playoff atmosphere, it's a big game. We are going to have to play really well to beat them."

Cameron Salerno is a freelance sports writer. Follow him on Twitter @camsalerno23.