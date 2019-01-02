PREP BASKETBALL: Miners hope tough early season slate ‘pays dividends’ in league play

The journey through non-league play was a tough one for the Miners. It was a path riddled with skilled teams and challenging tourneys which tested NU's boys basketball squad every step of the way.

Head coach Mark Casey knew it wouldn't be easy on his players. He knew they would take their lumps. And, they did. NU went 7-11 in non-league play. But, through those trials and tribulations, Casey hopes his team is now prepared for what awaits them in the Foothill Valley League.

"I'm just excited to get going," Casey said. "We feel like we played a very rigorous non-league schedule. We could have played a much different schedule and we could have a much different record, but it's all about where we're going and we hope it will pay dividends."

With the non-league slate of games in the rear-view mirror, the Miners now turn their attention to the FVL, a newly formed league which features NU, Placer, Lincoln, Oakmont, Ponderosa and Rio Linda.

"We really believe that every night we have, not just a chance, but a legitimate chance to win a basketball game," Casey said. "Now, whether we do or not, that's the big question."

Despite NU's losing record through the first portion of the season, Casey said all his team's goals for the year are still within reach.

"Any dreams we have had are still in play," he said. "Any dreams we have of a winning season are still in play, dreams for a league title are still in play and dreams of making the playoffs are still in play."

FVL OUTLOOK

The way Casey sees it, the FVL is "wide open."

As of Wednesday evening, three FVL teams have winning records in non-league play. Lincoln is off to a hot start at 11-4, Placer is just above .500 at 10-8 and Ponderosa sits at 8-7. Oakmont has stumbled to 7-9 and Rio Linda has just two wins in 11 games.

"Our focus is always on understanding and respecting our opponent," Casey said. "If we don't handle our business and don't continue to get better, we'll get knocked around. Every team in (the FVL) is good enough to beat us, and we're good enough to beat every team in that league.

As for the key to NU's success in FVL play, "it's going to come down to how well we defend. If we can defend well and hold our opponents in the 50s, that will be key for us," Casey said.

The Miners, who spent the last 12 seasons in the Sierra Foothill League, tip off their first run through the FVL Tuesday at Placer.

"They're the one team that is bigger than we are," Casey said of Placer. "They play ridiculously hard. It will be a war when we play them. It will be quite a battle."

BIG MEN

The Miners are led by a quality group of seniors, they don't have an abundance of experience. NU didn't return any starters from a season ago. What they do have is size. The Miners have four players 6-foot, 4-inches or taller this season.

Leading the band of big men is 6-6 senior David O'Looney, who leads the team in scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounds (8.2).

"He's kind of our go to guy," Casey said. "He's also a gifted shot blocker. He's very long and has great timing. He's definitely someone who gets better with every game and we're looking for big, big things from him in league."

O'Looney leads the team in blocks with 44 and has been named to a pair of all-tourney teams this season.

The Miners also have a skilled big man in 6-5 freshman Milo Goehring, who is averaging 7.5 points per game and 6.8 rebounds.

"Right now, (Goehring) is a good big man at the varsity level as a freshmen," said Casey. "He's going to be not just really good, but elite."

Post players Kyle Ledson (6-6) and Ty Daugherty (6-4) give the Miners good size off the bench as well.

ON GUARD

Nevada Union's second leading scorer is Ryan Werner, a 5-9 shooting guard who is averaging 13 points per game. Werner has the ability to catch fire from beyond the 3-point arc, and can also put the ball on the floor and drive to the basket. The skilled senior went off for 33 points to lead the Miners to victory in a game against Enterprise earlier this season.

"He's a very important leader," Casey said.

The Miners also get strong play from 5-9 guard Riley Japhet-Gekas, another senior who hit 3-pointers and drive to the hoop. Japhet-Gekas is averaging 8.2 points per game this season.

Running the point has been Aidan Keros, a hard-working guard who is getting plenty of varsity experience as a junior.

NU also recently welcomed back Cole Loper, a 5-10 senior point guard, who saw his first high school playing action in two years at the recent Kendall Arnett Tournament. Loper was a starter as a sophomore, but an injury wiped out his junior season.

A LITTLE HISTORY

A season ago the Miners went 7-20 overall and won just one game in SFL play. They already have seven wins this season, including one over an old SFL foe in Del Oro.

The last time the Miners reached the playoffs was the 2015-16 season, when they went 16-12 overall and placed fourth in the SFL with a 5-7 record. They were the No. 8 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs and lost to Ponderosa in the first round. That was also the last time NU posted an overall winning record for a season.

The last time NU won a league title was the 05-06 season when they went 23-8 overall and won the Metro League with a mark of 11-1. The Miners were the No. 2 seed in the D-I bracket that season and reached the Section semifinals.

For the last time a Miners boys basketball team won a section title, you have to go back to 1982 when the NU topped El Camino, 61-57, to win its second straight D-II Section crown.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.