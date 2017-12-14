PREP BASKETBALL: Miners fall in Mel Good opener

The Nevada Union boys basketball team gave Christian Brothers all it could handle early on, but in the end fell to the Falcons, 58-43, in the first round of the Mel Good Holiday Classic Thursday in Yuba City.

The Miners trailed 18-17 after one quarter and were down 31-29 at halftime. But, the Falcons were too strong down the stretch, outscoring NU 27-14 across the final two quarters.

Leading the Miners was sophomore Justin Gardner with 22 points and five 3-pointers, all of which came in the first half. Senior guard Jack Fraser added six points.

Nevada Union started the season 3-1, but has now lost three straight as they head to the second round of the highly competitive Mel Good tourney.

The Miners (4-4) will face the loser of Thursday's Yuba City vs. Rocklin game at 5:30 p.m. today.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nevada Union 57,

Chico 19

With an impressive defensive effort, the Lady Miners crushed the Chico Panthers in a non-league bout Tuesday night.

Nevada Union jumped out to a 25-4 halftime lead and didn't let up as they cruised to its fourth victory in its first six games.

The Lady Miners were led by junior post player Meadow Aragon with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Senior post player Greta Kramer added 16 points and pulled down five rebounds. Senior guard Mixtli Cortez chipped in six points coming on a pair of 3-pointers. Senior guard Hannah Lewis had four points, four steals and four assists. And, Molly Burton was strong off the bench.

The Lady Miners have now won three straight game and are 4-2 overall. They are currently competing in the Chavez Classic in Lincoln.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.