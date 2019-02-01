PREP BASKETBALL: Miners can’t keep up with league foe Ponderosa

Nevada Union's boys basketball team couldn't keep up with a hot shooting Ponderosa squad Friday night, falling 53-36 at Albert Ali Gymnasium.

The two Foothill Valley League combatants were locked in a tight battle in the first half with the Miners trailing by just three, 21-18, at halftime. Ponderosa came out of the break hot and went on a 16-4 run to grab a 37-22 lead with about 3 minutes left in third quarter.

The Miners responded with a 10-2 run to end the third and headed to the final stanza down 39-32.

In the fourth, NU struggled to score and Ponderosa had no such problem. The Bruins closed the game on a 14-4 run to earn the victory.

Leading the Miners was senior David O'Looney with 16 points. Senior guard Ryan Werner added nine points, and senior guard Riley Japhet-Gekas chipped in eight points.

It was Senior Night at Albert Ali Gymnasium, and the Miners recognized their five seniors (O'Looney, Werner, Japhet-Gekas, Jordan Mills and Casey Ackerman) ahead of the game.

"I'm so proud of this group of seniors," NU head coach Mark Casey said after the game. "Three of them (O'Looney, Werner, Japhet-Gekas) became starters this year, first year they started at the varsity level. Casey Ackerman, I wish more people knew about what he brings to this team. He's our glue guy. He's super positive. He works as hard as anyone else every single day. And, Jordan Mills works as hard as anyone else every single day. But really a nice group to coach."

The loss drops the Miners to 11-15 overall and 4-4 in FVL play. The Miners have two league games left, both of which are on the road. NU travels to Lincoln to face the Zebras on Wednesday, and closes at Rio Linda next Friday.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.