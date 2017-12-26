PREP BASKETBALL: Miners, Bruins tipoff more tourney play this week

After taking last weekend off, the Nevada Union and Bear River hoops teams are getting right back to work with more tournament play.

The boys teams from NU and Bear River aren't going very far as the Miners will be competing in the 76th annual Kendall Arnett Tournament held at Placer High School, and the Bruins will be participating in the Adidas Falcon Shootout at Colfax High School. The girls teams have a bit more travel ahead of them as the Lady Miners are heading to the Varsity Elite Basketball Tournament held at Reed High School in Nevada, and the Lady Bruins are making the trip to Orangevale for the Casa Roble Tournament.

The Lady Miners (7-3) get going at 4 p.m. today against Damonte Ranch (Reno) and play their second of four games Thursday against Pyramid Lake (Nixon, Nevada). Their next two games are dependent on the results of the first two.

"It's four games in three days so it's always a tough one," said NU head coach Jenn Krill, who is now in her third year at the helm of the Lady Miners program.

Nevada Union heads into the tourney having won seven of their last eight games. The tourney is also the Lady Miners' last chance to work out any kinks before Sierra Foothill League play opens up next Tuesday at Folsom.

Nevada Union's boys team is back in the Kendall Arnett Tournament for the first time since the 2013-14 season when they went 2-1 and took third place.

The Miners come into this year's tourney with a 4-7 overall record and looking to prove they are better than their record suggests.

"This is a pretty darn good basketball team," NU head coach Mark Casey said. "I know our record is what it is, but we will see what we can do… We're certainly better than our record indicates. But I also know how athletics work and we are what our record is. It's just kind of hard to reconcile that when you're at ground zero and you see the opportunities we've had in some of these games. Right now we just haven't been quite tough enough to finish off some of these games."

The Miners open the Kendall Arnett at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Rio Americano, who they lost to by two points last Thursday.

Placer (8-4) has won the last two Kendall Arnett championships.

Bear River's boys team heads into the Adidas Falcon Shootout having won six of their last seven games, including a tourney championship at the Ganskie Invitational.

The Bruins (6-4) are a relatively young team with only two active seniors, but have been getting it done with a balanced offensive attack and solid defense.

"We are going to do it by committee," Bear River head coach Jeff Bickmore said earlier this season. "I think on different nights, different guys are going to step up."

Bear River opens the tourney at 3 p.m. Thursday against Clear Lake.

The Lady Bruins (8-3) head to the Casa Roble Tournament riding a four-game win streak, including three straight at the Ganskie Invitational and a non-league blowout win over Argonaut.

Bear River has been dominant during its winning streak, averaging 62 points per game across its last four contests while holding its opponents to an average of 41 points.

The Lady Bruins have been strong in tourney play this season, having already claimed titles at the Ganskie Invitational and the Lois Langford Tournament.

They open the Casa Roble Tournament at 6 p.m., Thursday against Sutter.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.