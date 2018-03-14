PREP BASKETBALL: Miners, Bruins, Falcons net all-league honors

The Nevada Union, Bear River and Forest Lake Christian basketball teams all play in different divisions and leagues, and each team has its own approach to the game.

Where they are similar is they all boasted several talented players and those skilled ballers were recognized by their respective leagues for outstanding efforts during the 2017-18 season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NU'S DYNAMIC DUO DOWN LOW EARN ALL-SFL FIRST TEAM HONORS

The Lady Miners managed just two wins in the mighty Sierra Foothill League, but their overall body of work earned them a spot in the playoffs. Despite garnering only a couple wins in league play, NU's potent post players left an impression on the league.

NU's dynamic front court duo of Meadow Aragon and Greta Kramer both earned All-SFL First Team honors for the second straight season.

"I tell everyone, 'I might not have the best big in the SFL, but I have the best pair, hands down,'" said NU head coach Jenn Krill. "I feel very fortunate to get to work with these amazing young ladies every day."

Kramer averaged 11.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds in her senior year with the Lady Miners.

"Greta is her biggest critic," Krill said. "Always wants to be better, work hard on her game – established a great spin move to her left — and has an uncanny ability to split the defense with her long strides or her euro step."

Aragon, a junior, led the Lady Miners with 14.5 points per game and 11.5 rebounds. She also notched 2.6 blocks per game, 2.5 assists per game and hit 86-percent of her free throw shots. Aragon's best game of the season came in a win over Rocklin when she scored 35 points, pulled down 21 rebounds, doled out five assists, nabbed five steals and notched five blocks.

"She wants to defend the best big on every team — loves to be challenged by the best bigs we play," Krill said. "She does it on both ends, leads us in scoring, rebounds and blocks."

Bear River battled their way to a fourth place finish in the Pioneer Valley League but, like Nevada Union, earned an at-large bid to the playoffs based on their total body of work.

LADY BRUINS CLAW OUT THREE SPOTS ON ALL-PVL TEAM

The Lady Bruins were loaded with senior talent and three of those upperclassmen earned All-PVL honors.

Mallory Rath and Katelyn Meylor were both named to the All-PVL First Team, and Kylee Dresbach-Hill landed on the All-PVL Second Team.

Rath, a dominant post player, led the Lady Bruins with 15.7 rebounds per game to go with 10.6 points per game. She broke the Bear River record for most rebounds in a career, and notched 17 double-doubles during the season. She notched a career-high 30 rebounds in a game against Lincoln, Feb. 8.

"I'm so proud to have coached Mallory," Bear River head coach Randy Billingsley said. "She is now the all-time leading rebounder in Bear River history. Not only that, she is a fantastic kid. I really hope for the best for her at Southern Virginia University next season playing volleyball."

Meylor, a senior guard, was a force on both ends of the court for Bear River. She led the team in scoring with 17 points per game and was also the team leader in steals with 4.6 per game. She scored 20 points or more 10 times during the season, with her season-high of 29 coming against Lincoln.

"Kate is one of those explosive players you really enjoy watching," Billingsley said. "She was pivotal in some of our biggest wins the past few seasons. So proud of her achievements on and off the court."

Dresbach-Hill, a senior guard, was a team captain in addition to scoring 10.5 points per game, pulling down 5.8 rebounds and dishing out 2.5 assists.

"Kylee is one of the best people I have ever had the opportunity to coach," Billingsley said. "She truly exemplified what being a captain and team leader is all about."

LADY FALCONS SWEEP CVCL TOP HONORS

Forest Lake Christian had great success in league play. The Lady Falcons went undefeated against league foes and won the Central Valley California League title before making a deep run in the playoffs. For their efforts, they had five players and a coach earn All-CVCL honors.

Taking home the CVCL League MVP award was senior Johnna Dreschler. The senior post player led the entire Sac-Joaquin Section in rebounding with 17 per game. She also scored a team-high 15 points per game and notched 3.7 steals per game. Dreschler had 22 double-doubles, notched 20 or more rebounds in a game 10 different times, and on three occasions topped 20 points and 20 rebounds in the same game.

"Johnna is strong in all areas," FLC head coach Valerie Horner said during the season. "Offensively and defensively she is consistent. When she's in there you can rely on her to be solid, score points and go after the ball."

Earning All-CVCL First Team honors was sophomore guard Amber Jackson and freshman guard Ellie Wood.

Jackson was a menace on the defensive end, leading the team in steals with 4.6 per game. She was also second on the team in scoring with 11.1 points per game.

Wood became more and more comfortable running the FLC offense as the season went on and was one of the teams best outside shooters. Wood averaged 7.6 points per game and led the team in made 3-pointers.

FLC senior captain Bella Horner earned All-CVCL Second Team honors after a season in which she averaged 5.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game and 3.7 steals per game.

Sophomore Jessi Dreschler was All-CVCL Honorable Mention after averaging 6.2 points per game, 9.9 rebounds per game and 4.4 steals per game.

Valerie Horner, who led the Lady Falcons to its first league title since 2008 and first section championship game since 2006, was named the CVCL Coach of the Year in her first year at the helm of the FLC program.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MINERS DIG OUT TWO SPOTS ON ALL-SFL TEAM

Nevada Union managed just one win in SFL play, but a couple of talented Miners left a big impression on the court and earned All-SFL honors.

Jack Fraser, a senior captain, grabbed All-SFL First Team honors after a season in which he ran the point for NU, led the Miners in scoring with 12.4 points per game, and was named the team MVP.

"Jack did a lot of everything for us," NU head coach Mark Casey said. "We asked a lot of him. He was usually guarding one of the other team's top players, setting the deck for us on offense and was also our leading scorer… He's a real high character player for us and he will be missed."

Justin Gardner, a sophomore, was named to the All-SFL Second Team. Gardner was the Miners' most versatile player, leading the team in steals, rebounds and was second on the squad in scoring with 11.1 points per game. He was awarded the Nevada Union basketball team's Steel Award for tenacity.

"(Gardner) really brings it all over the court," Casey said. "There is no one on our team that plays harder."

PAIR OF BRUINS EARN HONORABLE MENTION

The Bear River boys team never really found its stride in PVL play and failed to notch a win. The team still boasted some strong players in senior Clay Corippo and sophomore Brekyn Vasquez. Both players earned All-PVL Honorable Mention honors.

Vasquez had a strong season and was one of Bear River's top scoring threats. He was especially strong at the Ganskie Invitational where he earned tourney MVP honors.

Corippo was one of Bear River's best outside shooters and one of only two seniors on the Bruins active roster.

The Forest Lake Christian boys fought their way to a third place finish in the CVCL and were the only local boys team to make the playoffs.

TWO FALCONS LAND ON ALL-CVCL FIRST TEAM

Leading the Falcons was a pair of All-CVCL First Teamers in Luke Gilliland and J.R. Molloy.

Gilliland, a sophomore guard, led the Falcons with 16.6 points per game to go with 4.3 rebounds per game. Gilliland was incredibly consistent, notching 10 points or more in 20 of the 23 games he played in. He also netted at least one made 3-pointer in 21 games of his 23 games.

"Luke is a quiet leader," said FLC head coach Brian Metz. "He just goes out on the floor and gets it done. He's a hard worker and he wants to get better."

Molloy, also a sophomore, was dominant in the paint with a team-high 8.8 rebounds per game to go with 12 points per game.

"I think by the time he's a senior, he will dominate," said Metz. "He just wants to get better and he's so humble."

