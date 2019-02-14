PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners top Manteca, will host semifinal bout with Bradshaw Christian

Nevada Union's girls basketball team is in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinals after knocking off Manteca, 52-46, in a second round playoff bout Thursday night.

"One of the best thing about this team is that we're pretty level headed," said NU head coach Jenn Krill after her team overcame an early deficit to win the road playoff game. "Sometimes it can be frustrating because we don't get super high, but the good news is we don't get super low."

Facing the No. 4 seed Buffaloes (20-9) on their home court, the No. 5 Lady Miners (20-10) fell behind early and trailed 11-5 after one quarter. NU charged back in the second quarter to grab a slim 21-19 halftime lead, and extended the lead to 37-33 after three quarters.

"We made a little run in the second when we switched out of our zone to man, and it really turned the corner for us," said Krill.

The Lady Miners extended their lead to as much as 13 points in the fourth quarter, and held off a late Manteca charge to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Leading the way offensively was senior forward Meadow Aragon and sophomore guard Reese Werner. Aragon tallied a game-high 22 points, 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Werner added 11 points off the bench.

"Reese Werner had a great game tonight on both ends of the court," said Krill.

Sophomore guard Aijah King added six points, senior guard Molly Burton chipped in five points, junior forward Emerson Dunbar netted three points, junior guard Reese Wheeler hit a 3-pointer in the second quarter, and junior guard Maddy Zucca rounded out the scoring with a third quarter bucket.

"We find a way and that's the most important part," said Krill. "Our game is team basketball…We do a good job of sharing the ball and when we do that, we do good things."

The Lady Miners will host No. 8 Bradshaw Christian (16-13) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Nevada Union's West Gym. Bradshaw Christian is into the semis after topping No. 1 seed Vanden, 61-53.

Placer, the No. 3 seed, is set to face No. 2 Christian Brothers in the other D-III semifinal.

