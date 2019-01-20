PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners top league foe Lincoln; FLC soars past Delta

With strong post play and stellar defense, the Nevada Union girls basketball team earned a 57-46 home win over Foothill Valley League combatant Lincoln Friday night.

The Lady Miners led 29-17 at halftime and held a 47-34 edge after three quarters. In the fourth, NU's defense allowed just 12 points in closing out the victory.

Leading the Lady Miners was senior forward Meadow Aragon, who scored a game-high 21 points. Junior post player Emerson Dunbar followed with 18 points, 12 of which came in the second half. Senior guard Molly Burton added six points, coming on a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter. Junior guard Maddy Zucca also chipped in six points. Sophomore guard Aijah King netted five points, and did a good job of limiting Lincoln's top scorer. Junior guard Reese Wheeler also put in a strong showing on defense.

The win for Nevada Union (13-9, 3-1 FVL) is its third straight in league play. The loss for Lincoln (16-6, 3-1) is its first in league play. Both teams trail Placer (14-7, 4-0) in the league standings.

Next up for the Lady Miners is a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday home game against Rio Linda. They host Placer at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

FOREST LAKE CHRISTIAN 57,

DELTA 10

With a dominating performance against league foe Delta on Friday, the Forest Lake Christian Lady Falcons have now won four straight and nine of their last 10.

Competing on their home floor, the Lady Falcons jumped out to a 28-5 first quarter lead and went into halftime up 43-6 before cruising down the stretch.

Leading FLC was senior forward Lily Sween with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals. Sophomore Sonja Sween added nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and nabbed four steals. Junior guard Amber Jackson followed with eight points and six steals. In all, the Lady Falcons got points from eight different players and tallied 24 steals as a team.

Next up for FLC (14-5, 8-0 Central Valley California League) is a non-league bout at home at 2 p.m. today against Ygnacio Valley.

CENTER 50,

BEAR RIVER 42

The Lady Bruins made a valiant comeback in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough as they fell to Pioneer Valley League opponent Center Friday night at Jack R. McCrory gymnasium.

Bear River trailed 27-13 at halftime and ended the third quarter down 41-21. The Lady Bruins played better in the fourth and outscored Center, 21-9.

Bear River (11-10, 2-2 PVL) is tied for third place with Lindhurst (3-14, 2-2) in the league standings. Colfax (18-3, 4-0) sits atop the standings with Center (10-8, 3-1) in second.

The Lady Bruins get back at it Tuesday when they host Lindhurst.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at wford@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.