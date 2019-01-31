PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners rout Ponderosa on Senior Night

With a stellar defensive effort and strong play from the five seniors on their roster, the Lady Miners pounded Ponderosa, 38-14, on Senior Night.

"They're a great group of kids," Nevada Union girls basketball head coach Jenn Krill said of Lady Miners seniors. "Four of them have been in the program for four years, Molly (Burton), Leah (Ellis), Savannah (Betito) and Meadow (Aragon), and Jordan (Lucas) has been with us for three and we're glad she came back this year. They've just made great contributions to the program and they are going to be greatly missed."

The group of seniors doesn't usually make up NU's starting five, but the five started Thursday night at the West Gym, also known as "The House of Pain," and gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about.

The Lady Miners jumped out to a 10-4 first quarter lead and were up 18-9 at halftime. Nevada Union came out of the break strong and went on a 13-4 run in the third quarter before closing out the Foothill Valley League bout with another strong defensive effort in the fourth.

"I thought defensively, in the second half, we really picked it up," Krill said. "For whatever reason we've had a lid on the basket the last couple games. You'd think we don't shoot in practice, but luckily in the third, we got warm a little bit and were able to put it away."

Leading the Lady Miners on offense was Aragon with a game-high 10 points to go with 10 rebounds. Burton added four points, Ellis chipped in three points, Lucas also had three points, and Betito netted two as all five seniors scored in the game.

Recommended Stories For You

In all, NU got points from 10 of the 12 players on the roster. The top scoring non-senior was Emerson Dunbar with seven points.

The win was more about the defense than it was the offense though. NU held Ponderosa to a season low 14 points on only four made field goals. Ponderosa had been averaging 42.1 points per game.

"Defense is a really important part of our game and in order to win in the playoffs we're going to need to have good defense," said Burton, who notched multiple steals in the win.

On the offensive end of the court, NU notched 13 made field goals, coming on 11 assists.

"That's something we stress," said Krill. "We try not to do a lot of one-on-one, we try to set the pick, find the flash, work together. Most of the stuff we run is continuity, trying to find the open teammate and working together."

After the game, both Aragon and Burton expressed gratitude to the NU basketball program.

"Being a Lady Miner means always having a family," said Aragon, who played four years at the varsity level. "I'm just so grateful for all the opportunities I've received through this program, for all the people and coaches that have helped me along my career."

Burton added, "It was super fun and I appreciate all the players I've played with and all the coaches I've had. They've all helped shape me into the person I am today and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

The contest was the last regular season home game for NU this season.

"I liked that we played as a team," said Aragon, who will play for Western Oregon University at the collegiate level. "It's probably not our last game in West, but we played like it was and had fun with each other."

It may not be the last time Aragon and the rest of the seniors play in "The House of Pain," as the Lady Miners (16-10, 6-2 FVL) are hoping to get a home playoff game when the postseason brackets are released Feb. 10.

Nevada Union closes the regular season with two road bouts next week.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.