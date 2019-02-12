PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners power past Cordova in 1st round of D-III playoffs

In a physical and fast-paced contest, Nevada Union's girls basketball team powered past Cordova, 62-47, in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs Tuesday night.

"We just didn't quit," NU head coach Jenn Krill said. "We gave up a big run and let them cut it to four, but we were able to grind it out."

In their first home playoff game since 2014, the No. 5 seed Lady Miners gave the raucous crowd in the West Gym plenty to get excited about.

"Unbelievable," Krill said of the atmosphere inside the West Gym, also known as the 'House of Pain.' "The crowd was great. It was awesome having the band here, you gotta love that. It was a blast."

The Lady Miners (19-10) were able to slice through the No. 12 Lady Lancers' full court press early on, much to the delight of the home crowd, and raced out to a 19-4 first quarter advantage.

It was a game of runs, though, and Cordova (19-8) came charging back in the second quarter, pulling to within four at 26-22.

Nevada Union grabbed the momentum back at the end of the quarter, getting points from Meadow Aragon, Emerson Dunbar and Reese Werner to close the half on a 6-0 run for a 32-22 lead.

Aragon, a senior forward, led the Lady Miners all game, scoring a game-high 26 points despite being double teamed often.

"I just needed to keep my mental game there and keep going after every ball," said Aragon, who also pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds and tallied two blocks.

Krill applauded Aragon's effort throughout the very physical game.

"I feel like there were some times where (Aragon) was just getting hammered and she hung in there," Krill said. "That's one of the things about the maturity of her game; she gets frustrated, but she's still the first one back on defense, guarding the best player on their team."

The Lady Miners endured another Cordova run in the third quarter as the Lady Lancers pulled to within three at 37-34, but responded with points by Aragon, Dunbar and Aijah King to close the quarter on a 12-2 run.

"We really passed the ball well and we got up the floor," said Aragon. "Aijah did great job passing and Emerson did a great job of rim running, rebounding and getting those put backs. It all ties into the win."

King was impressive on both sides of the court, running NU's offense with poise and causing havoc on defense. The sophomore guard finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Dunbar was also strong throughout, netting 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

"I think Emerson did an awesome job tonight. Aijah did a great job. Maddy (Zucca) hit some key buckets for us early," said Krill. "I felt like it was a really good team win."

Cordova pulled to within 10 midway through the fourth quarter, but never got any closer as the Lady Miners extended their lead to 15 down the stretch.

Chipping in points for NU was Zucca with five in the first quarter, Molly Burton with four points and Werner with two.

Leading the way for Cordova was Eva Graf and Emika Love with 12 points each.

The Lady Miners will hit the road for the second round, traveling to face No. 4 seed Manteca at 7 p.m. Thursday.

"We're going to have to play well and have scoring from multiple people like we did tonight," Krill said. "We're going to have to play great defense, we're going to have to do a better job on the defensive boards and take care of the ball. If we do that we can keep this thing going for a little bit."

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, call 530-477-4232 or email wford@theunion.com.