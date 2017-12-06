PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Miners edge Placer in non-league bout

With strong showings from a pair of post players and clutch baskets from several others, the Nevada Union girls basketball team earned a non-league victory over Placer, 54-48, Tuesday night.

The Lady Miners jumped out to a 21-13 lead after one quarter and took a 33-25 edge into halftime. Nevada Union extended its lead in the third and held off a late push by the Hillgals.

Leading the way for the Lady Miners was junior post player Meadow Aragon with 20 points. Senior post player Greta Kramer chipped in 13 points. Senior guards Mixtli Cortez, Hannah Lewis and Alexa Crabb all hit 3-pointers in big moments in the win.

Nevada Union freshmen and junior varsity teams also notched wins over their respective Placer counterparts.

Up next for the varsity Lady Miners (2-2) is a non-league home bout against Chico Tuesday.

EL DORADO 56, BEAR RIVER 54

Recommended Stories For You

The Lady Bruins duffered their first loss of the young season, falling at the buzzer to El Dorado in a non-league bout Tuesday night.

Bear River led early and took a 30-22 edge into halftime. El Dorado chipped away at the deficit in the third quarter and outscored Bear River 18-12 in the fourth to steal the victory.

Leading the Lady Bruins was Katelyn Meylor with 22 points, including five 3-pointers. The senior guard also had five steals and four rebounds. Senior post player Mallory Rath added 10 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds, seven of which were offensive. Senior point guard Kylee Dresbach-Hill also had a strong game with 11 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Next up for the Lady Bruins (3-1) is the Durham Tournament where they will face Colusa in the first round today.

Coaches may submit game reports by email at sports@theunion.com or by phone at 530-477-4232.